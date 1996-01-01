Short Run Shutdown Decision (continued)

All right, so let's continue with this example and let's see where we might shut down in the short run. Okay, So we've got a farmer paid $1000 to rent a field for the season seeds cost $200 should the farmer produce this season? All right, so We want to see whether they're gonna shut down, shut down or not. Right. The only thing left is how much money are they gonna make from the seeds? From the crop? From the seeds? Right. So we've got two scenarios here, we've got a revenue of 500 and a revenue of 100. Okay? So notice the first thing we've got here this $1000 to rent the field. He already paid it, right? The farmer already paid it. It's a sunk cost, right? He's not gonna be able to get that money back, no matter what, whether he goes ahead and buys the seeds and produces a crop, or he just lets the field sit there. Either way he's out that $1000. Okay, so let's start here in this left hand side where we've got revenue of $500 right? So now when if if he chooses to plant the seeds, he's gonna get revenue of $500 from the crop. Okay? So first scenario he doesn't produce anything, right? No production. Well in that case he's gonna lose the $1000 right, He's gonna have minus 1000 from the field that he rented and didn't produce anything. Now let's say he does produce. Right, so he's now in the first case, right, he didn't spend the $200 on seeds. Now he is gonna spend the 200 on seeds and sell them. Uh right, so let's go ahead and see what happens first. Let's think about the revenue. He's gonna have total revenue of 500, right? Just like we see above the revenue from the sale of the seeds are 500. But what are his total costs this time? Well, he's got the 1000 for the field and the 200 for the seeds, right? He's got 1200 In in total cost now. So before his total costs were just 1000 for the field. Now he's got extra cost for the seeds. And now let's see what happens to his prophet, right? His profit well or is lost. Right? We're gonna put losses in parentheses like this. A loss like a negative number. Could be in parentheses. So his profit, right? It's gonna be his total revenue minus his total cost. 500 minus total cost of 1200. Well, that leaves him with a loss of 700 right? Negative 700 is his loss in this case. So what's the best scenario for him? He can either not produce and lose $1000 or he can produce and he'll only lose 700. Right? There's no it's still a lose lose for him, right? There's no way for him to make profit, but at least he can lose less money. Right? So for for him in this scenario, the best scenario is to produce, right? He's gonna produce and have a loss of 700. Right? Now, let's think of this other side on the other side, the revenue from sales are only 100 right before they were 500. Now, the revenue from the sale of the seeds is only 100. So again, he's got the first decision, right? Should he produce, Well, if he doesn't produce, he's only gonna lose 1000 right? Negative 1000 would be uh the loss just from the field. Now, let's say he decides to produce, right, well, now he's gonna have total revenue equal to 100 right? In this case, he only gets 100 from the seed sales and then he's gonna have total costs. Well, he's got the 1000 for the field and the 200 for the seeds. Again, He's got 1200 in total costs. So, what's his profit in this case? Now, his profit is gonna be the 100 in revenue minus the 1200 costs. Well, now he's got negative 1100 right? He's lost even more money by producing this time. And that should make sense to you, right? The seeds cost him 200. It only brought in 100 right? That was a loss, right? He spent more on the seeds than he was able to get from the crop. So here we go, we have a scenario where he's not gonna want to produce, right? There's gonna be no production in this case is his best scenario and he's gonna lose 1000. Right? That better? He's gonna lose 1000 instead of 1100. Right? So it's in his best interest to not produce when that revenue is low? So, let's think about what's happening in this case. Right. In one case the price was above the variable cost, right? The variable cost was the seeds. If we want to produce, we need to spend money on seeds. Right? So, the variable costs as we produce more and more, we're gonna spend more on seeds. Right? In this case it's simple. It's either seeds or no seeds. So, those variable costs are what's important here. All right. And what we're gonna see is that the condition for shutting down is if the price falls below the minimum of the average variable cost curve. Alright, So, we're bringing another curve into the mix here, right? We've dealt with the marginal revenue and the marginal cost to find the profit maximizing quantity. We dealt with the average total cost curve. When were we use the price and the average total cost to calculate our profit or our loss. And now we're gonna use the average variable cost curve to find out where we're gonna shut down Right? If we find that the price is below that variable cost curve, then we're gonna shut down. Ok. So, that makes sense, right? If we can't cover those variable costs of producing, that means that as we produce more and more, our costs are higher. Those variable costs of producing more are higher than the money we bring in. So there's no reason to produce if those variable costs are higher than the price, right? We're gonna be spending more and more per unit. So let's do one last thing in this video. Let's kind of summarize this information in the green box. Oh, and by the way, sorry, I overlooked this, the shutdown point, we're gonna call that minimum point on the average variable cost. That is the shutdown point. Okay, So it's that very last amount of price where we would still produce and anything below that, we're not going to write. So as we saw, we're gonna shut down here in this first box. If the revenues, right, those total revenues are less than the variable costs, Right? So just like we saw in that second example where the revenues were 100 The variable costs were 200. We shut down. Right, we didn't produce in that case. So you shut down if the revenue, total revenue is less than variable cost. Now, let's do a little algebra to rearrange this formula. Let me get out of the way. So I'm not blocking that box. Alright, So let's go ahead and divide both sides by Q. Right, So we're gonna have total revenue divided by Q is less than variable costs divided by Q. Right? So what happens when we divide by Q. Right? We're talking about average, right? We're taking the average revenue and the average variable cost. So if you recall average revenue, well, average revenue is just price, right? We discussed that in the revenue video, average revenue is equal to price. So the left hand side of this equation is price and the right hand side of the equation. Well, that's average variable costs, average variable cost, Right? So if the price is less than average variable cost, then we will shut down. Okay? So let's go ahead. We'll pause right here and go on to the next video. We're going to see all this information on a graph and see where we're gonna shut down. All right, let's do that now.

