Now let's see how the number of consumers in a market can affect demand. So this one's pretty straightforward. If the amount of consumers in a market increases, then the demand for a good is going to increase as well. Right? So there's just more people that want to buy it, then the demand is going to increase, right? There's just more people buying it. So here we see a directly proportional relationship as well, right? We've got the amount of customers increasing and the demand also increasing. So here's some good examples of how the number of consumers could change. We could have immigration, right? If immigration is happening to our country, we're going to see a rise in our population rise in the number of consumers, same with birth rate, right? If there's an increased birth rate, there's gonna be more consumers or decreased birth rate, less consumers. Right? And the last one here pretty interesting is the effects of advertising. So advertising can go ahead and take someone who was not a consumer of your product, right? They had no demand for your product, you advertise to them and now they do demand your product. So you're actually bringing, bringing in consumers to your product that before didn't want to buy it. So advertising is another thing that could increase the number of consumers in a market. Alright, let's go ahead and do an example

