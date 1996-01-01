Monopolistic Competition Allocative Efficiency

Alright. So now let's discuss that idea of allocated efficiency. And remember that allocated efficiency, is that idea that production represents our consumer preferences, Right? So what the consumers want is what is being produced, right? And we're producing the right amount for our consumers. So we saw and our condition here is basically where marginal benefit, right? That marginal benefit to the consumers equals the marginal cost to producers. So we're gonna produce up to the point that marginal benefit equals marginal cost, right? And that's the marginal benefit to consumers and marginal cost to producers. That is where we have allocated efficiency. Well, let's see how we're not reaching allocated efficiency first, let's think about the marginal benefit. The marginal benefit is represented by the demand curve, right? The marginal benefit is coming from the demand curve, that's the benefits that the consumers receive. And the marginal cost. Well, that comes from our marginal cost curve. Right? We have a marginal cost curve on the graph, and that's where that comes from. But firms produce where marginal revenue equals marginal cost, marginal revenue equals marginal cost, That's profit maximizing and that's what they're concerned with. They want to maximize their profit, but that is not where the marginal cost and demand curve intersect, right? If we were gonna find the allocated efficiency point, that's gonna be where the demand curve intersects the marginal cost curve, right? This is the marginal benefit, this is the marginal cost, those would be the the allocated efficiency would be where those cross And if we go back up to our graph here, we're not producing at this quantity, right? Where the demand and the marginal costs are equal. Right? This demand this point, Right here we're demand and marginal costs are equal. Well, that would be the allocated lee efficient quantity, Right? And we're not producing that. We're producing some lower quantity um to increase our profit. Right? So that is why we're not being allocated. Lee efficient there, the marginal benefits to the consumer are still greater than the marginal cost. Right? If we go to our profit maximizing point, the marginal benefit to the consumer is right here on the demand curve, that's the marginal benefit to the consumer, and the marginal cost to the producer is down here to producer. Right? So you can see that that marginal benefit is greater than the marginal cost at that point. So, we should have produced more units if we're being socially efficient there. Alright. So that is why we don't reach productive nor allocated efficiency in monopolistic competition. Alright, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video

