Market Supply Curve in the Short Run

All right. So we saw how the individual firms supply curve acts in the short run, in the long run. Now, let's try the market supply curve. So, first, let's start with the short run here, right. A key feature of the short run is that the number of firms in the market is fixed. Okay? So in the short run firms can't enter or exit the market, right? We saw that they can shut down temporarily, but they can't exit the market in the short run. Right? So we're gonna see is that the markets short run supply curve. This is similar to what we've seen when we've studied supply and demand and build the individual supply into the market supply. Well, it's just gonna be the sum of the individual firms, marginal cost curves, Right? And as we saw with the individual firms, we saw that the marginal cost curve is their supply curve when they do supply. Right? So whenever they we we are above that average variable cost in the short run, that's when we supply. And that supply is gonna be the marginal cost. Right? So here, on the graph, I've got an example of what an individual firm, marginal cost might look like. And this is pretty standard stuff, we see just kind of an upward sloping line, like we'd expect from marginal cost. And an individual firm in this hypothetical situation, at a price of $5 would supply 100 and at a price of $10 would supply 200 right? This is just kind of arbitrary, but the idea is if we're gonna get to the market supply, right? So this is the individual firm supplying these amounts at different, at different prices. Right? So if we were to take this to the whole market, right? Let's imagine that there's 1000 firms that are exactly the same in real life. It probably wouldn't be that way. But just to make this point, let's say that there's 1000 firms that have the same marginal cost curve that we see for this individual firm. Right. Well, what we would do is we would just add all of those marginal costs together at each price, Right? And we would say at a price of $5 1000 firms similar that are identical to this one would produce 100,000 right? 100 times the 1000. So we would just see that the Mark Supply would be 100,000. Right? We're adding all of those together. The 1000 different firms that there are all with the same marginal cost. So this is pretty simple stuff. I don't want you to get too hung up on it because it's stuff we've seen before. If you want a lot more detail and how we construct this market supply. I go back to a video from our supply and demand chapter um and I believe it was just called Individual Supply verse Market Supply. Okay, so you just type that in the search bar and I'm sure it'll come up and you can get a little more detail there. But really what's happening is we're just adding all of the firm's marginal costs together to get to the supply curve of the market. All right, so it's pretty simple. Uh, there's a lot more going on in the long run, so let's go ahead and check that out in the next video.

