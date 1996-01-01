Long Run Exit/Enter Decision (continued)

Alright, So now let's do a similar example, but now we're in the long run notice, how are our terminology has changed here A little bit. A farmer is considering if he should continue to rent a field for the upcoming season at a price of $1000. Right? So in this case he doesn't have the field rented already when we talked about the short run, he had already paid for the field and he was gonna have it no matter what, for the season. Right? So in this case He can decide whether or not he wants to pay for the field. Right? So the seeds still cost $200 here and we have to decide whether or not the farmers should produce. Right? So in the first case we see that revenues from sales are $500, just like last time. And we're gonna see what happens when revenues are $100 as well. Okay, so in this case, if they don't produce right before, when he didn't produce, he had to eat the cost of the field, right? That $1000 for the field, he had already paid it. There was nothing he could do about it. But now, in this case he hasn't paid for the field yet, right? He's deciding whether or not he wants to rent it. So if he doesn't produce, he doesn't have to pay for the field and he has zero profit, but zero loss as well right Now, what if he does decide to produce if he does decide he's gonna have to pay for the field, right? Well, first revenue, right? If he does produce, he's gonna bring in 500 in revenue. But now his total costs, he's gonna have to pay for the field, right? He's gonna have to pay the 1000 for the field And 200 for the seeds Total cost of 1200, right? This is similar to what we saw before and its profit Is gonna be that 500 - the 1200. And he's gonna lose $700 in this case. Right? So last time when we were talking about the short run, this was the better option, right? Because he was losing less money than if he paid for the field and didn't produce. But now he doesn't even have to pay for the field. So the best scenario in this case is no production, no loss, right? He's gonna have no loss, no profit either. But he's not gonna lose money. Right? This was a losing venture. He can finally get out and this is his chance to exit the market, right? What about if we have lower revenue? Well, you can imagine this is gonna be an even worse case, right? So if he doesn't produce again zero, right? He's not gonna have any profit or loss, he doesn't have to pay for the field, he doesn't have to pay for the seeds, he doesn't bring in any money as though he's got zero there. Now what if he does produce? Well his revenue will be the 100 from the sales and his total cost. Well he's gonna have to pay for the field 1000 he's gonna have to pay 200 for the seeds. So he's got 1200 in total cost there. His profit or his loss really is gonna be 100 minus 1200. Which is negative 1100. Right? Revenue minus cost their negative 1100. Okay so again his best case scenario is no production here. He shouldn't produce again and that is because he couldn't cover his costs. Right? So now notice what's happened is that all of our costs are relevant? Right? We were able to get out of paying for the field as well. So we're gonna see in this long run decision is that we're gonna shut down when the price falls below the minimum. And this time it's not the A. V. C. Right? In the short term it was the A. V. C. Only the variable costs but now its average total cost. Right? Because all the costs are relevant and we can get out of say renting the field in this case. Right? So they don't have a name for this like they did in in short run they had the shutdown point for that minimum point on the abc well they don't really have a name like that. It's the entry exit point right? Any point below that we are going to exit the market entirely. Okay. So this is a long run decision if our long run average total cost is uh greater than our price, right? We can't cover those costs in the long run, there's just no way for us to make money. So let's go ahead and finish up right now by doing similar to last time and defining defining this here. So we saw that we're gonna exit right? If our total revenues, the money we're bringing in can't cover our total costs in the long run, Right? So total revenue less than total costs. We're out of here, we exit. So let's do the same thing and divide right? Total revenue divided by Q. Right? We're gonna find the average of each and total cost divided by Q. And what was our average revenue just like last time? Right. Average revenue is just price. Like we discovered in our revenue video. So our left side of the equation becomes price and we're gonna exit if that price is less than our average total cost, right? And just here behind me, I'll move to the side, we're gonna enter the opposite, right? If the price is greater than average total cost, right? If that price is greater than average total cost, firms are going to see, hey, we can make money here, let's go ahead and join this market. We're gonna see the implications of this entering and exiting of the market in other videos. But for now, what we see is that for long run decisions, it's that average total cost curve. That matters again, right? So average variable cost curve doesn't matter for the long run decision. We want to see the average total cost. Okay, so let's go ahead and pause right here. And in the next video, let's discuss all of these uh these points on the graph. Alright, let's discuss what can happen at different price levels. Cool. Alright, let's do that now.

