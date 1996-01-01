Long Run Exit/Enter Decision

Alright, So we've discussed the short run shut down. Now, let's talk about the long run exit from the market. Alright, So we're gonna see that a firm will exit the market if it cannot earn a profit. Right? If there's no way for it to make any money, there's no reason for it to be in business in this sector. Right? So it's gonna exit the market entirely if it cannot earn a profit, we're gonna say that it will enter a market if it can turn a profit. Right? So we're gonna see firms entering and exiting a market. Okay? So like before, just a recap, we're gonna say shuts down a firm shutting down. Well, that's a temporary right there, temporarily. Got it that time, temporarily, not gonna produce. Right? So that's a short run thing, they might produce again in the future if they shut down, but if they exit they're done, there's gonna produce no output forever, Right? This is the long run. If there's no way for them to make money in the long run, well then they're just gonna exit, they're not gonna have anything to do with this market. Okay, So when we're talking about a short run decision, well, we only considered the variable cost, right? Because those fixed costs, we're gonna remain fixed costs. Well, now, when we talk about a long run exit decision, well, now all costs are relevant, right, in the long run exit decision, um the relevant costs are all costs. Okay, So this includes the fixed costs and variable costs. Well, when I say fixed costs in the long run, there are no fixed costs. Right? That was our definition of the long run, it's enough time has passed that our fixed costs, we can change them, Right? So, if we had some sort of lease, right, that we were signed up to a lease and we had to rent this factory for so long, well, in the long run, that lease is gonna end, right? And we no longer have to rent this factory. So, all our costs in this long run, our variable cost. Right? So, those fixed costs from the short run, well, now we can change them, We can decide whether or not we want to keep them. Okay. Um So, what we're getting at here is that there are no fixed costs in the long run. Right? That's exactly the point here. All of our costs are variable costs and we can choose uh more thoroughly whether we want to produce in this market. Okay, So let's go ahead in the next video, we're going to do a similar example uh to what we did in the short run shutdown decision. Let's see what happens with the long run exit decision. Alright, let's do that in the next video.

