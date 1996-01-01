Short Run Shutdown Decision on the Graph

Alright, cool. Now let's check out this graph where we've got um are marginal cost curve? We've got an average total cost curve. And then now we've added the average variable cost curve. Right? So now we're talking about average variable costs as well, when we're talking about shutdown and I want to make a quick point here, this bullet, we're only gonna talk about average variable cost um in this section, in perfect competition, average variable cost, the only time it comes up is in the short run shutdown decisions. Okay, So this is the only time you have to think about average variable cost is when we're dealing with short run shutdown. Okay. Other than that average variable cost isn't gonna come up. So that should help you kind of zone in when we're gonna use this. Okay, So, I've got these cost curves on the graph. Let's go ahead and set some different prices, Right? If we put a high price, a low price, let's see what happens. Okay, so, first price I'm gonna set here, I'm gonna put a price up here. I'm gonna call it the high price price high. Right? And at that high price, remember in perfect competition, that price is our marginal revenue, always our average revenue. Right? But that marginal revenue, because we want to see where the marginal revenue and marginal cost curve cross, Right? That's where we're gonna produce. So let's go ahead and draw in our demand curve right there, right? We've got the horizontal demand for a firm imperfect competition. So at this high price, what's going on here, we're gonna have this marginal cost and marginal revenue, right? The price is our marginal revenue curve crossing right there, That is gonna be the quantity we want to produce. And now what's what's going on in this case, there's two things we want to know first are we gonna shut down? So in this case, notice that our price is above our average variable cost, Right? And that's what we see over here, price, an average variable cost. What's the relationship? Well, if the average variable cost is uh excuse me if the price is less than the average variable costs, we would shut down, but that's not what we see here, right? The price is higher, We're able to cover those variable costs. So we are going to produce in this case. So the first question, are we gonna produce? Yeah. Second question, are we gonna make a profit? Right, So we know we're gonna produce right there. And when we want to check if we're gonna make a profit, we gotta see if we're covering our average total cost, so that goes to this curve right here, and we see that the price is greater than the average total cost. So the money we're bringing in is more than the money we're spending. We are making a profit there, right? So at that high price we do make a profit and we do produce. Alright, So now let's try some sort of medium price here. Okay, I'm gonna erase this stuff. Whoops. I'll leave the the price in there, huh? Okay. And I'll erase this stuff so that we can do another example here. Alright, let's go ahead and pick a medium price. So I'm gonna pick something around here. Price medium and again, this is also our marginal revenue in this case. Right? So we've got our flat demand curve, supposed to be flat. Mine's a little not so flat, but take it as flat. And we're gonna say that this is where we would produce, right? This is gonna be that profit maximizing quantity or loss minimizing quantity. Right? So what about in this case? What's going on 1st? We want to discuss should we produce and we produce, Right? If we can cover our variable costs and that's what's happening here, right? The price is greater than the average variable cost here. So we should produce. Right? We should produce. But notice our average total cost. We're not making a profit though. Right? Notice in this case we've got our price right there, but our average total cost is above right? Our average total costs are higher than our price. So that means that we have a loss in this case, right? We're gonna have a loss, but we are gonna produce. Right. So this is this is a key key point here is that we still produce but we're losing money. Right? So we're above that average variable cost curve, but below the average total cost. All right. Last one. I want to talk about right here, let's pick this real low price down here. Price low. Right. So something way down there and remember that is our marginal revenue curve again. So, here, this actually brings up a kind of an interesting point, right? We're crossing our marginal cost curve twice, Right? And whenever this happens, you wanna you wanna pick the point where the marginal cost is increasing. Okay, you never pick that this this point right here, where the marginal cost is still decreasing over here. That's not where we want to pick because we're still lowering our cost if we produce more. So there's still benefits to producing more and more. So, the point where we actually want to produce would be here if we produce. Right? This would be the point where we would want to produce if we're producing. Okay, So now let's let's think about shall we produce? Well, what what's happening in this case, the price is less than average variable cost, right? It's below the average variable cost curve. Right here, this being average variable cost at that quantity? Well, we're not gonna produce. Right? And are we going to make a profit or loss? We're gonna lose money equal to our fixed costs, right? Our fixed costs, since we're not producing we still have our fixed costs to cover, and that is going to be our loss. Alright. So in this case, um we don't produce when we are below that average variable cost curve. And I just want to make one more I guess. Quick note right here. I'm gonna erase this. If we had a price right here, that is our shutdown point right there. Right. The minimum of the abc. Okay. So I'm just gonna erase that and go back. I just wanted to point out that shutdown point. All right. But let's leave it like that. Alright, cool. Let's go ahead and move. Move on. Well, before we move on, I just want to note that all this information is summarized right here. Everything we went over, right? So, should we produce these are kind of the questions we've been asking so far? Should we produce? Well, that has to do with average variable cost. And then if we are producing, where do we produce? Well, it's always going to be at that marginal revenue equals marginal cost. Right. And then the last thing are we making profit? Well, that's when we look at our average total cost. Right? If we're covering our average total cost, we make profit. If not, we have a loss. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video. Now

