Long Run Exit/Enter Decision on the Graph

All right. So let's go ahead and see this long run exit decision on the graph. Alright, so we've got our cost curves, their marginal cost, average total cost and average variable cost. Right? And I want to want to set different price levels and see what's gonna happen in the short run the long run and what happens with profit as well. Okay, so let's start here with a high price, we'll call this one the one we're gonna go one through five. So let's start with a high price something way up here, the one somewhere along there. Okay, And remember that that price, that price level to the firm, that is the demand curve, right? They have to sell at that price set by the market and that is going to be their average revenue as well as their marginal revenue. Right? So that marginal revenue curve we just drew touches the marginal cost where our profit is maximized or loss is minimized right there. Right, That's the important point, marginal revenue equals marginal cost. So, let's ask a few questions. Should we produce in the short run at this price? Well, remember, in the short run we have to cover our average variable costs. And you can see that are price is greater than our average variable cost at that price. Right? The average variable costs are down their prices up there. So yes, we will produce in the short run because our price is greater than average variable cost and same thing with average total cost, right? The price is greater than average total cost right there. Um So we will produce in the long run as well. Okay so those are the conditions for short run production and long run production. Now what about whether we're gonna make a profit? So how do we see if we're gonna make a profit? Well that's if our price is greater than average total cost. Right? So this kind of goes with that long run decision which makes sense in the long run we're gonna exit the market if we can't make a profit. Right? So it's the same kind of idea. Is does our price cover our average total cost? And yes we just saw that with the long run production price is greater than average total cost. So don't draw this in cause I'm gonna erase it but this would be the profit right here. Right this box right here. Price minus average total cost times the quantity. Right? So let me just get that out of there. Um So we can continue to the next price level. Alright so yes we earn a profit there. Okay so let's go on to the next price level in this price. I want to touch the very minimum of the A. T. C. Curve. Okay so that's gonna be right, let me try that again a little bit. All right. Something like that. Right so it's a flat demand curve touching the very minimum of 80 c. So that is our marginal revenue curve. It touches marginal cost right here. So let's think about short run production first. So are we covering our average variable costs in this case? Yes we are. Right um Average variable costs are way down there are price level is above it. So yes in the short run we will produce, right. How about in the long run? Well in the long run our price is equal to our average total cost. Right? So in this case they are equal to each other. So it's not less, it's we're at that minimum point. And yes we are going to produce there right? Where price is equal to average total cost, it's not less than average total cost yet. Right? The average total cost isn't exceeding our price. So we're still gonna produce. However, if you notice since our price is touching our average total cost, we can't make a box there for our profit or our loss. Right? So here where price equals average total cost, Well there's no profit. Right? So at P. Two. Right? Um we have zero profit. Right? So they are going to produce but they're gonna have no profit. And you might say why are they even gonna bother producing and go through all this trouble? Well, you have to remember that when we're talking about economics, we talk about economic profit and when we defined economic profit, we discuss that economic profit um includes opportunity costs. Right? So some non monetary opportunity costs, things that you didn't have to spend money on. Um But they were still opportunity costs. So say like, you know, a foregone salary that the that the owner of the firm, instead of buying a farm and producing wheat, they could have been a chemical engineer and been making some money. Right? So these opportunity costs, they're not included in an accounting profit, Right? So when we think about an accounting profit, they are still making money in that sense. But the economic profit, when we consider these other opportunity costs, Well, that's when it goes to zero. Okay. So whenever we talk about profit in this class, you kind of, you have to remember that we're always talking about this economic profit and accounting profit is always gonna be a little higher. Right? So here we're we we have those opportunity costs as well being being accounted for. Okay, So let's go on to a third price level. Something in between average variable cost, an average total cost. So something like that. Okay. And what happens at this price level? So at p. three, what happens in the short run, shall we produce? Well, our marginal revenue touches our marginal cost right here and at that level we are above our abc, right? Were greater than a VC. So yes, we produce, let me go back to read, yes, we produce in the short run. What about in the long run, in the long run we can see that? Well, we're below 80 c. Right? And that was our condition for the long run our price has to cover average total costs and that's not happening here. Right. So in the long run we're not gonna produce. Okay. What about profit? Well profit has to do with price and average total cost. Right. So our profit in this case is negative. Right? We have a loss because our price is less than average total cost. Right? And we would end up having some sort of profit like well kind of like that box that's already there close enough to that. Okay So we are not gonna have a profit. We're gonna have a loss in this case. So I'm gonna put an end for no profit which really means a loss. Okay. Actually let me write loss because zero profit is also no profit. So I'm gonna put a loss in here. Okay so at the price of P. Three we've got a loss. Um let's go on to a price of P four. Okay? P. Four right here, I want to touch the minimum of the A. V. C. So something like this. Try one more time. There we go. So we're touching the minimum of the A. V. C. Curve. So our marginal revenue equals our marginal cost right here at the minimum of a VC. So what's gonna happen in this case? Well in the short run we are going to produce, right because we are covering our average variable cost. It's not below this is the minimum point where we're gonna produce? Remember this was called the shutdown point, the minimum of the A. V. C. So at p. four. Yes we will produce. Um But really the idea here because they're not gonna make any profit, they're not going to minimize their loss in any sense in this case. But why would they produce if they're not even gonna get any you know reduction of their loss or anything? Well really the firm is kind of almost indifferent about producing at this point. But we're gonna say that they do produce if they can produce they will. So yes they produce in the short run but in the long run right we're not covering those average total costs. Average total costs are way up there. So no we don't produce in the long run and we see that we have some sort of loss. Right? This this loss right here right? That's all gonna be loss all of that area. Cool. So I'll write loss in here again and let's go on to P five. Whoops. Let me erase that first and then write lost. Okay. Last but not least P. Five. And that's gonna be something sorry long run production was no right. We didn't cover our average total cost. So last one here we've got P five. I'm gonna pick something way down here. Right. And where would we produce in this case if we produced would be here right, on the upward part of the marginal cost. Um And what do we see here? Well, we're not covering our average variable cost. Right. So, no, we're not going to produce in the short run. In this case, we're below average variable cost, we're below average total cost and we've got a loss. Right? So there's never gonna be production in any of these cases, right. We're gone in the short run, gone in the long run at P5. Right, cool. So that's kind of how we're gonna deal with those long run exit decisions. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

