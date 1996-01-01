Accounting Profit and Economic Profit

Alright, so, right here, at the bottom, we've got profit. This is gonna be um the culmination of what we've discussed about revenues and costs so far. So profit is gonna be the difference between revenue and cost, right? So it's gonna be revenue minus cost. All right. And I want to make a quick distinction now, because I've seen a lot of students struggle with the concept of revenue versus profit, right? Revenue, is that money you're bringing in without regard to cost? It's all the total money that came in from sales, and then when you subtract cost, that's what's left over, is the profit. Okay, So revenue and profit are not the same thing. Okay, Revenue minus cost is gonna equal our profit. So we're gonna calculate two types of profit in this class. The first one is our accounting profit. So this is what an accountant might think of profit, they're gonna take the revenues and they're gonna subtract the explicit cost, right? The things where we actually spent money, explicit costs, so that's gonna equal our accounting revenue, Just the revenue and the explicit cost. But us economists, right, we're gonna take it a step further, and we think about opportunity costs as well. Right? So we're gonna have revenues minus explicit cost minus, implicit cost, that's gonna be our economic profit, right? So the economic profit also takes into account these opportunity costs. Alright, So this is how we're gonna define it, we're gonna do some practice problems now where we're gonna calculate accounting and economic profit in different situations, but remember after this little lesson right now, we're gonna keep talking about cost, but we're going to talk about it in a different light. We're gonna redefine cost not as explicit or implicit. We're gonna use different terms and different ways to think about it. All right. So let's go ahead and do these practice problems about profit, and then we'll keep going on about cost after that. Alright, let's go on and do that now.

