Alright, let's do this example. The graph below represents the market for funky fresh rhymes. So at a price of $3,000 per funky fresh rhyme, what is the producer surplus? Right? So we dealt with this graph with consumer surplus. Now we're talking about producer surplus. Okay, So how do we see what the producer surplus is in this case? Remember producer surplus is going to be the area below the market price and above the supply curve. Okay, So what is our market price here? Three 1000 right here. Right. So what's the area below the 3000? It's gonna be everything here but above the supply curve. Right. So we're gonna stop when we reach the supply curve and that's gonna be our producer surplus in this case. Is that triangle? Right? So we need to find the area of this triangle. If you remember area of a triangle is gonna be half times base times height. Right? Half be h. So we need to find what the base is and what the height is. And then we can calculate this. So I tend to always put my base on on the up down axis. It doesn't really matter which one you call base which one you call height, you'll get the same answer. So that's our base in our height there. Right? So let's go ahead and see how do we calculate the base? Well, the base is gonna be this length, right? And it doesn't go all the way down to the bottom, it only goes up, it stops at that 500 point right? So it goes from 500 up to 3000. So we need the distance between that and we're gonna get half times. So the base is gonna be the difference of those two, right? 3000 minus 500. That's gonna give us the length of this 3000 minus 500 is the length um of the base there. And let's do the same thing with height. What do we see with height? Height? Well it's just it starts at zero. So we're not gonna have a subtraction here, starts all the way at zero and it goes to this 00.7 50. So the height is just gonna be 7 50 in this case times 7 50. Alright, so we've got all our numbers, we just gotta do some quick arithmetic and we'll have our area which is our producer surplus, so half times 2500 times 7 50. So our area is gonna be let me do some quick math in my head. It's gonna be 9 37 500. Right? I did that all in my head real quick. Um I'm just kidding. But the idea here is right, we'll do that math half times 2500 times 7 50. And that is our producer surplus, right, 9 37 500. And that is here at a price of 3000 producer surplus. A 9 37. 500. Cool. Let's move on to the next problem

