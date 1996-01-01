Individual Firm Supply Curve in the Long Run

Alright. So now let's discuss the long run. Right, so this is gonna be long run here. Oops go to red long run. Okay, So a firm does not exit the market. So remember does not exit the price market when price is above the A. T. C. Right? So when the P. Is greater than 80 C. We stay in the market, right? We're covering our average total cost. We're gonna make a profit. Okay? So what we're gonna see is that the firm is only producing in the long run when we're at least at A. T. C. Right? So it's gonna be the portion of the marginal cost curve above A. T. C. In the long run, notice how similar the that is to the short run, right? The difference was just a VC. The section above a VC. Alright, so let's see how this makes sense. Right? If we pick the price, say something like this P let me do it in black, let's say P. One right here. Well we would produce at this quantity, right? We would produce this quantity and we would make a profit of the amount above average total cost. Right? The profit would be something like this. So this area right here would be our profit right lips, right, Okay, so I'm gonna erase that and so that's the that's the whole point here, right? We're covering our average total cost. So we're gonna produce just like we saw in the short run right with the average variable costs. So here we would produce, write any of these prices any price level as we move up and up and up, we're gonna produce at all these price levels. Right? So that's kind of how we get this curve right? That's where the curve comes from. And if we had some price below that shutdown point or excuse me, the exit point in this case um then we we would not produce, right? We would not produce here where the marginal cost touches marginal revenue, right? This would be the point, but it's below average total cost. So we're out right, we're exiting the market and we're gonna produce zero over here. That's why we've got this straight line going up at zero all the way up to that average total cost point. So similar to what we saw with the short run here, we've got our long run firm supply. Okay. And that's gonna have this zero portion all the way up to the minimum minimum A. T. C. Right right there and then we start producing anywhere above that. Cool. Alright, so that's pretty simple. I mean I just wanted to show it to you just so you can see how that supply curve is formed, right? We've got this kind of funky shape where we produce zero all the way up to a point and then from that point we start using the marginal cost curve uh to create our supply curve. Alright, so that's what the firm supply looks like. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

