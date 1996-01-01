Calculating Slope of a Curve:Arc Method

Alright, so now we're going to calculate the slope of a curve that's not a straight line using the arc method. So, what I mean by the arc method is basically, we're gonna find this slope between two points, right? When we did the point method, it was just one point. Right? So now we can find the slope over a region like this. Okay, So we got instructions here on the right, we're going to draw a line connecting the ends of the arc. Right? So the region that you want to to calculate the slope over? Um Right, I've got two points on the graph there. I could easily calculate the slope over, you know, this whole region here, or this region like that, or this region here. Right? You're gonna get different answers in all those cases, because the slope is constantly changing. Um And you can pick any points, right? I just picked points where we've got intersection. It's just gonna make the math easier. So, here, this is the slope, this slope is the average average slope, average slope over the region over that ark. So, between those two points that you select and calculate, you're gonna be calculating the average slope over that region, not just what is the slope? Remember that slope is constantly changing. So, we're doing our best, we're gonna find an average. So, what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna pick these two points right here. Um And I'm going to draw a line connecting those points. So from here to here, we'll draw a straight line. So you can see that that almost approximates what what the graph is actually doing, right? So, this is why we're kind of finding an average, we're doing our best uh to estimate what that slope is. So, it's almost like we've got a line here going like this, right? We've calculated those points and we're gonna have this line going like that. So, let's go ahead and calculate the slope of that line. So, same thing. We're gonna do our rise and our run. So, let's see what our rise was between these two points looks like it goes up. We started at uh excuse me at four and we went up to five. So it looks like our rise was one. And let's do the same thing for our run. So we started at three, it looks like we went over to six. So it looks like a run was three. Right? So using our same formula for slope. So the slope of that line um connecting that arc slope is going to equal our rise over our run. Our rise was one are run is three, our slope is one third. So that is the average slope over that arc, right? And if we picked two other points, we would have got a different answer. But the method stays the same. You draw a line, you calculate the slope of that line and that will be the average slope over that section. This is the method that we'll use more often in this class. I'm not expecting you to have to be drawing tangent lines and stuff like that. So just be pretty comfortable with this. Being able to pick two points, draw the line and calculate the slope. Cool. Let's move on.

