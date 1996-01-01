Marginal Revenue Product (Value of the Marginal Product of Labor)

Alright so now let's discuss the production function. This has come up before. We've had another video on this. I believe it was called production function. And diminishing returns. Um So if you just type in production function into that search bar you can get a little more detail. But we're gonna kind of go over here to. Okay so remember that the production function it's going to relate the amount of inputs. So in our case the amount of workers that we're putting in to the amount of output. Okay so how much are we getting out of each worker? Cool. So we're gonna talk about this concept the marginal product of labor. So remember marginal that's one more. Right? When we add one more, how much more does our labor produce? Okay so how much more? I like to think of it as the fruits of our labor? Right So the marginal fruits of our labor if we hire one more worker, how much more output are we going to get? Okay and when we talked about marginal product of labor we use M. P. L. Okay, marginal product of labor. Sometimes you see it mp with a little L. Here so it's the marginal product and it's of labor like that. Okay so either one is going to work for our case and then we're gonna talk now so this is the new part that we're adding into the production function. We're gonna talk about the value of the marginal product of labor. Okay so the value of the marginal product of labor is how much is that extra output? When we hire one more worker? How much is that extra output gonna bring into the firm in dollars. Right? How much extra dollars do we get? So what we're gonna do is we're gonna take that marginal product of labor and multiply it by price. Okay. So mpl times the price. Okay. So remember that that marginal product of labor is the additional that additional output that we're getting from hiring one more worker. Right? So, we take that extra output they get and we multiply it by what we would sell it for. And that's how much revenue we're going to get from that. Okay. So some books call it this value of marginal product of labor? V. M. P. L. But I don't really like this term and it doesn't seem to be as common as this other term. M. R. P. Which mrp that's the marginal revenue product. Okay, marginal revenue product. And this is what I'm gonna call it from now on through our lessons, is the marginal revenue product. And that that kind of makes a little more sense cause when we say value of the marginal, I'm not really sure what we're talking about as much, but here it's clear we're talking about revenue. How much extra revenue are we getting from this marginal product? Cool. Alright. So now that we've set the stage, let's pause real quick and then we'll do this example where we're gonna find out what the marginal product of labor is, marginal revenue product. And we'll see what that all means. All right, let's do that in the following video.

