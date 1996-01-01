Shifts in Labor Demand:Output Price

So just like we saw shifts in the demand curve and the supply curve. When we were talking about product markets and learning supply and demand, we see the same thing here. There could be shifts in the demand and supply for labor. All right. So let's start with one of the shifts in demand and that is the change in the output price. Let's check it out. Okay, So the demand curve, right? It can shift left or right. Just like with goods, the first one we're gonna talk about here is a change in the output price. So remember the output price, This is what we're selling our product for. So, when we're talking about the production function, we're selling our pizzas for $5. But what if the price of the pizza changed? What if it went up or down? We'll remember that our demand curve has to do with the marginal revenue product, right? The marginal revenue product is our demand curve. So remember that the marginal revenue product is price times M. P. L. This price, that is the output price. So if that output price changes, it's gonna change our marginal revenue product and it's gonna change our demand for labor. Okay? So if the output price increases, well then our labor demand shifts to the right, Okay, that's a good thing for us there. The output price increases. There's a higher price. We can sell each pizza at a higher price. That's good if the output price decreases. Well, it's going to shift our labor demand to the left, right? So we're not gonna want to hire as many workers when there's a lower price. So let's go ahead and just look at an example here and see how this is gonna affect the number of workers we hire. So this is that same example we've been dealing with. Where there's a pizza shop selling pizza's here. And our original example, when we studied the production function Was an output price of $5. Right? And we have a wage of 80. And that $80 wage is gonna stay constant in both of our cases. Okay? So this was our original case where we had $5 per pizza and I've got it all filled out here. We discussed that we would end up hiring four workers, right? We would hire these four workers Because that's where our marginal revenue still exceeds our marginal cost. Right? Once we hired that fifth worker, we had negative marginal profit for that fifth worker, and we don't want to hire them because we'll make less money. Cool. So we discussed that already, but now let's see what happens when we change the price. Okay, so the price was $5, but now let's say the output price dropped to $2 per pizza. Okay, so one from five. Now we're talking about two, but the wages the same, right? We still got an $80 wage. Now this isn't gonna affect our marginal product of labor, right? The marginal product of labor is just how many workers do we have? It doesn't matter the output price or anything. We're gonna have that same marginal product of labor based on the number of workers we hire. But the marginal revenue product, remember that does change because we're gonna have the price times the mpl So now, instead of multiplying that Mpl times five, we have to multiply it by two. So you're gonna imagine that all our marginal revenue products are going to be lower than at the $5 price. All right. So let's start here. We have one worker are mpl was 30. So, we're gonna do $2 times 30 right? We're not doing $5 times 32 times 30. That gives us a marginal revenue product of 60. How about 50 the next. The second worker brings in 50 extra pizzas times $2. That's $100 right? 50 times the $2. The third worker brings in 70 extra pizzazz times $2. Well, R. M. R. P. 70 times two that's 100 and $40. And then again, 30 times two. That's $60 here. And the final worker bringing in 10 extra pizzazz times the $2. Well, he's only gonna bring in an extra $20 now. So notice how all these M. R. P. S. Are lower than our example above, right? All the M. R. P. S. Have come down because the price has come down. So, you can imagine remember we're setting that mrp equal to the wage. We want to find that profit max quantity of workers where the mrp equals wage. So if this mrp is lower we're getting closer to the wage sooner. Right? So let's see what happens here. The wage hasn't changed. Right? And remember that that wages still are marginal cost because all our other costs are fixed right? There's no other costs here. We're just hiring an extra worker each time. Okay? So when we have one worker well we gotta pay him $80. The second worker also gets $80 and it's just $80 all the way down here. Right we're not adding the cost of all of the workers each time because it's the marginal cost. We already had one worker we were paying $80. Now we're gonna get a second worker. We gotta pay an extra 80 not the total amount. Okay so let's go ahead and calculate our marginal profit in each case. And that's gonna be this M. R. P. Minus that marginal cost minus the wage. Right? I'm gonna put wage their mrp minus the wage. Okay so let's go ahead and do this 60 minus 80. Well you're seeing already look at this this is a negative profit here on the first the first unit but how about the second or not unit? First worker? Second worker? Well he brings in $100 minus the 80 of his wage. Well this one has a positive 20 right? $100 marginal revenue product minus $80 wage, gives us 20. The next 11 40 minus 80. Well, here, it's still going up now, we're getting 60. Cool, How about that fourth worker? Remember the last time we wanted to hire the fourth worker? Right? Because he was still bringing us money. But now check it out. The marginal revenue product of the fourth worker is only 60 and we gotta pay him 80. So this is gonna be negative 20 in this case, right? We're losing money on the fourth worker now, because of the lower price, last but not least 20 minus 80 right? This last worker, we weren't even hiring him before. So you can imagine we're not gonna hire him now when we're making even less money off him. 20 minus 80 That's negative 60. So notice what happens here. You might first instinct be, hey, we lose money on the first worker. It's negative 20 off the bat. We don't hire anybody, but that's wrong, right? Because we do start making money on the 2nd and 3rd worker, if you were gonna look at total profit, we would have total profit when we had the third worker, right? The first worker has negative 20 the second worker is 20 so they offset, it's like with two workers were breaking even, but that third worker does make us 60 more bucks, so we come out on top with three workers here, right? We don't want that fourth worker because we start losing money again, so we're gonna stop right here at three workers. So what has happened? The output price decreased, it decreased our marginal revenue product, and thus we hired less workers here. Alright, So that's how the output price can affect the demand for labor here. Alright, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

