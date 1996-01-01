Alright guys, now I want to show you an easy method and this is the method I use when solving payoff matrices and using game theory. Okay, So what this helps us do is it helps us find our dominant strategies and it helps us find nash equilibrium. Okay. So what I call this method, it's something like the check and X method, right? Kind of a weird name. But the check and X method is what it is. And these are the steps we're gonna do first. We're gonna put a check next to each of player one's best strategies and put an X for each of player two's best strategies. Okay, So that's that's all we have to do. Just the checks and the excess and then we're gonna analyze our solutions. Okay, So let's go ahead and do the checks and excess and then we'll see how our solutions work. Okay, so let's go down to this example notice we didn't even need to be given a story in this case. Right? They didn't have to tell us this whole back story. They just threw payoffs at us. Right? They told us in this case you're gonna get $300 in this case. 500 right? They just through numbers we don't need a whole backstory. The payoff matrix can just be filled in like this. Okay, so let's go ahead and start with player one's best decisions, right? We want to see what's player one's best strategy. Should he choose option a or choose option? Okay, So let's go ahead and start here, remember that to pick your best strategy, you have to decide what you would do in each case of your competitors choices? All right, So for player one's first choice, they have to decide what would I do if player two chooses a right? Player two is going to choose A. What's my best strategy? Well, player one, if player two chooses a player one can choose A. And get 300. Or player one can choose B. And get 400. Right? So you can see that if player two chooses a player one will want to choose B. So we're gonna put a check down here in this box because that is player uh Player one's best strategy. In that case. Now what if player two chooses be if player choo chooses be. Player one can choose A and get 100. Or they can choose B. And get 200. So again B is gonna be their best strategy. Okay, So before we make our conclusions, let's do the other thing. Let's do the exes with player two's decisions. All right, so the opposite. Now, Player two has to think what would be best if player one chooses a. What's my best choice. So player one's gonna choose A. So we have to look in this row right here, Player two can either choose A. For 500 or player two can choose B. For 400. So player two is gonna choose a right A. Gets them more more money. So they choose A. When player one chooses A. Now what if player one chooses B, what is player choose best strategy? What player two? Uh Could either get 100 If if player one chooses A or player two can get 200 right? That's behind me. Right? Player two can either get the 100 down here or the 200. So they're gonna pick the 200 right? So what we're gonna do is we're gonna put an X in this box as well. So notice that this box in the bottom right has a check and an X in it. And then there's a check in this box and an X. In that box up there. And then the box, player one choosing a player to choosing B has nothing in it. Okay, So now let's go to our analyze our solution up here. Step three. So, the first thing we wanna do is check if there's any row or any column that has both, checks, checks or both. Exes. All right. So what we see is that we have checks and checks in this row, right? There's a row with checks. But the exes are not in a column, right? The exes are diagonal. So this is not Okay, this diagonal with the X. Is that that does not give us our answer. Okay? So what we do, What we do know is that player one has a dominant strategy, right? Because the checks are for player one and player one has a row with both of the checks. Right? So both of the checks are in the be ro so for player one the dominant strategy is to choose B. Okay, So let's go down here. Player one's dominant strategy is be right. And that's because those checks are both in that row. What about player two's dominant strategy? Well, player two, we saw that the exes are not in the same column at all. Right. There's an X. In column A. And an X. In column B. So they have no dominant strategy, right? So I told you that there could be situations where you might not have a dominant strategy. Well, here's one, right? He's gonna choose a in one case and be in the other case. So last but not least. Let's discuss nash equilibrium and that's here in B. Remember that a nash equilibrium is where both players are making their best decisions based on their opponents decisions. Okay. So what we're gonna see is that any box that has both a check and an X. So if there's a box with a check and an X in it, that is a nash equilibrium. Okay. And what we have right here behind me, we've got that bottom right box with both a check and an X. Okay, so that is going to be our nash equilibrium right there. And that would be basically the situation where we're probably gonna end up if everyone's acting rationally, we're gonna end up in a situation where both player one and player to get $200. Okay, So nash equilibrium is, I'm gonna put it in a bracket here, be comma be right? Where they both choose B. I don't think that's like proper uh you know, writing etiquette with it, but that's just the idea, right? They're both choosing B. And that is the nash equilibrium. Alright, So let's see, is there anything else here? No, that's that's about it for this lesson, right? I just wanted to teach you how to use that check and X. Method. Okay, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video. Let's get some practice using this method.

Hide transcripts