Budget Constraint:Change in Income

now let's see how a change in income can affect the budget constraint. So we can imagine if we make more or less money, it's gonna affect the budget constraint line so far income increases, it's going to shift our budget constraint outward. Okay, and if it decreases it's gonna shift inward and by that I mean closer to the origin or further right outward would be further away from the origin inward would be closer to the origin. Okay, so let's see an example here we're party boy paul from our previous example, he's gonna spend all of his income which is now $24. So it increased previously we had an income of $18 and now we're gonna say that we have 24 instead. Everything else is gonna hold constant vodka still sells for six. Beer still sells for three but he has $24 to spend now. Alright, so the first thing I wanna do real quick is I'm gonna go go ahead and I'm gonna put our original budget constraint if you remember when he had $18 his budget constraint looks something like this from the previous page three and six. So he had a budget constraint, something like that. Okay, this was when income. So this was income groups Income of $18. Right? So that was the previous budget constraint. Let's see what happens to it now with more income. So we're gonna still have quantity of vodka up here quantity of beer on this access and we already know our maximum quantity formula but I wanted to reiterate it here. So you guys remember our maximum quantity formula, that is going to be our income divided by our price. Right? So let's say what is going to be our maximum quantity of vodka? Well the maximum quantity we're gonna take our income of 24 divided by our price of $6 for vodka. So 24 divided by six. That is going to give us uh $19 in quantity. We could buy four vodkas, right? We could buy four vodkas. How about beer? So beer? We still have $24 but the price is three for beer, so we can buy eight beers, right? With $24. So notice we were able to buy more of each good, right before we can only afford up to three vodkas. Now we can afford up to four. And before we can only afford up to six beers, and now we can afford eight. So let's go ahead and grab this one in blue. I'm gonna grab this one in blue. So we're gonna mark our axes here, we have our four vodkas with zero beer, and we have our eight beers with zero vodka, right? This is a over here. So what happens, we just have to connect these lines right to connect these points and make a new budget constraint and notice what has happened. It has shifted outward, right? It's shifted further from the origin because income increase, right? And that's what we set up here when income increases, it's gonna shift outward, and that's what we see here. This is his new income Of 24. We have this shift outward, and it shifts on both axes, right? We can buy more Vodka and also more beer. We have more availability, more money to buy both products. Cool, Alright, so that's what happens when we have a change in income. Let's go ahead and pause here and move on to the next video.

