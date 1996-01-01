Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition

All right, now, let's move on to our next market structure. Monopolistic competition. This unit is great because it gives us a more realistic depiction of competition in the real world. So, firms you deal with on the day to day, they're usually in a monopolistic lee competitive market. Let's check it out. So, we're gonna say that a markets monopolistic lee competitive first, when the goods for sale are similar, Similar, but not identical. Okay, not identical. Remember when we were talking about perfect competition, everybody's product was the same, right? You couldn't tell one farmer's wheat from another farmer's wheat. We'll hear the products are gonna be said to be differentiated. Okay, differentiated. That just means similar, but not identical. Okay, so if you think about a coffee from Starbucks, right, you might get this premium coffee frappuccino or something. But then there's other options for coffee, right? You can go to a convenience store, you can go to a little bakery, you go other places to get coffee as well, Right? But Starbucks has its differentiated product, right? It's special coffee and that's what drives its business. Right. Cool. So, we're gonna say that the sellers in these markets that are monopolistic lee competitive, the sellers are price makers to an extent. Okay. Notice, to an extent. Here, um when we talked about perfect competition, right, they couldn't they couldn't pick their price. The price was set by the market based on the supply and demand. And then all the individual firms had to sell at that price. Well here, they're gonna have some influence over the price, Right? Because what we're gonna see is that there's only gonna be one producer of the differentiated good. Right? So if you think of something like Mcdonald's and burger king, right? Burger king makes their whopper, right? And they have their whopper. Mcdonald's has their Big Mac. They're differentiated. They're both hamburgers, but they each have something special about them, right? Whatever that might be. Well, burger king is the only one producing whoppers, Right? So they have some influence over the price of a whopper. They might have fans who specifically like a whopper and don't like Big Macs or don't like any other burger. Their favorite burgers, a whopper, Right? So they're gonna have some influence there. But there are gonna be many producers of similar products. Right? So there's gonna be Mcdonald's with their Big Mac. There's Wendy's but then there's all sorts of other stores, right? That also are producing hamburgers as well. You can go to a restaurant and get a nice hamburger, something like that. But then on top of that there's other which could be called substitute goods as well, even like going to a pizza hut or something like that. And getting a pizza could even be considered a substitute for a whopper, right? Or going and getting um you know, any other fast food, right? It doesn't have to be a hamburger to be a substitute for this Good. Right? Imagine you're in a food court and you're the only company that has chinese food, Right? Those little bourbon chicken samples you get in the food court all the time. Well, you're the only company that has a chinese food store, but you're in a food court with tons of other stores, right? Selling hamburgers, selling pizza, selling everything else. Well, you're gonna have some influence right over what price you can charge. But you also have to stay competitive with the pizza and everything else, Right? You might the pizza and the hamburger place might offer meals for seven if you try to sell your chinese food for $15 right? A lot of people might say, well, I can get a meal right next door for seven. So it doesn't have to be chinese food to be in direct competition with you. Right? Just other similar products in this case, other food products. Cool. So, what we're gonna say is that in different, Excuse me, A monopolistic competition. We're gonna have some market power. Okay, and let me scroll down a little bit here. So market power, it's gonna be the ability of one person or a group to have influence over the price. Okay, So they're gonna have some market power when we talk about monopolies. Well, monopolies is a situation where there's only one producer for the whole demand. You can imagine if there's only one producer for all the demand for a product. They're gonna have some influence over the price, Right? They're gonna have a lot of market power in the monopoly. Well, here, since you have, you're the only producer of this differentiated good, you're gonna have a little bit of market power, right? You're gonna have some influence over your price because of your good being special and unique in that sense, right, differentiated at least. Okay. So what we're going to see also another defining factor here is that firms can still freely enter and exit the market. Okay. So remember in perfect competition firms, if you wanted to start a wheat farm, you just gotta get a farm and start growing wheat, right? Nothing is stopping you. Same thing here. You want to open a fast food restaurant or something like that. Well, all you gotta do is right into space, right, Start cooking some burgers and you're in the fast food business so you can freely enter and exit this business. It's not, there's no what we call barriers to entry. Like we'll see in a monopoly or something like that. So there's nothing a barrier to entry would be something blocking you write a barrier to entry into the market. So here, firms can freely enter and exit. Cool. So let's wrap up this video with an example, the things we've been talking about, right? So fast food is a great example of monopolistic competition. And another good one. Well, we mentioned, uh, the coffee market, right Starbucks versus a convenience store versus bakeries versus other places that have coffee as well, right? So there's gonna be differentiated products for this coffee? Not all the coffee is gonna be the same, right? Maybe we get our beans somewhere else. Whatever it is, there's gonna be some differentiation there. Okay, So that's the key here. The products are differentiated, and since they're differentiated, you get some influence over the price. Alright, So, in the next video, let's discuss what the demand curves look like for a firm in monopolistic competition. Alright, let's do that now.

