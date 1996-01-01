Human Capital and Entrepreneurship

So let's go ahead and finish up these factors of production. The next one here is human capital. This one's a little more intangible and it represents the productivity of the labor force. So you can imagine that everyone's got a different productivity, right? And that depends on a few different things. Even countries can be more productive than other countries, Right? And this usually depends on levels of education. So the idea here is a higher level of education is going to increase your human capital, it's gonna make you more productive right in in in the production process. Or how about training, training as well is going to be something that's gonna increase your human capital? So we'll say that levels of education and training increase productivity, right? And that increases your human capital, the last one here, entrepreneurship, it's kind of another intangible kind of piece of human capital, right? And it's the resources that organize, manage and assemble the other factors of production. So you might be thinking how does how does this really fit in to the, to the equation, You know, entrepreneurs are the kind of people who bring, let's say innovation to the table, right? And if you think about, even in the last 100 years, it's not like we've gotten more resources in other ways, right? Like it's not like there's more land available or more physical capital in that sense, right? It's maybe we have more human capital, we are getting smarter, but a lot of what's happening is there's a lot of innovation happening and that's adding a lot to the production process, right? Innovation is a key here. Another key part of entrepreneurship is risk taking. They take the risks, uh, that allow the production process to expand as well. So the idea here is the entrepreneur is also an important part of the productive the production process, and entrepreneurship is considered a resource in the production process. Cool, So let's move on.

Hide transcripts