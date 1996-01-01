Alright. So here, we're gonna discuss the idea of perfect price discrimination. This is where we're gonna charge every customer their maximum willingness to pay. Okay, It's pretty tough to do this in real life. Um, but there are actually some cool examples of this actually occurring. Um, So, let's, let's think about this, the idea that we're gonna charge every customer the maximum willingness to pay. How much are you willing to pay for this? That's what we're gonna charge you. How much are you willing to pay for this? That's what we're gonna charge you, Right? So, they're gonna get every, every little bit of profit. So let's check this out. Um, on the left, we've got that single price monopoly, They're charging one price to everybody, right? So, if they're charging one price to everybody, well, we're gonna have this going on right here, right? They're gonna produce where marginal revenue equals marginal cost. And this will be the quantity produced right down here, The quantity for the monopoly, right? And what's gonna be the price? Well, the price is gonna be up here at the demand curve, right? This is gonna be the price of the monopoly. Let me give you a little more space, price for the monopoly, right? And where's our profit? So, our profit is gonna be, remember, we're keeping that average total cost, uh, constant there. It's just gonna make this easier to, to show. So our profit is gonna be everything, uh, from price to average total cost, which is our marginal cost curve for this example, um, our profit is gonna be in there, right? So our profit is here. And what is the rest of this can't really see that. Let me write it over here profit. Right? And that's that whole green area. But what about this area up here? You did a little better there. Okay. This area up here that I just put in purple. Well that's still consumer surplus, right? That's everything above the price. Um But below the demand curve. So I'm gonna put C. S. For consumer surplus in there. And what about everything to the right there? So notice a perfectly competitive market would have produced out here, right? This would have been the perfectly competitive quantity where the marginal cost equals the price, right? So this would have been the quantity and perfect competition which is the efficient quantity. But in monopolies, they restrict that. Right? So what do you think this area is gonna be? Right here? So what's that blue area? Well, that's gonna be our dead weight loss, right? This is the deadweight loss from the trades that didn't occur. That should have occurred. Right? The benefits to the consumers was more than the cost to the producer. It should have been, it should have been a trade that was made. Okay, So now let's think about perfect price discrimination. Now, we're in a situation where we can charge every customer what they want to pay. Let's say this is $20 up here, the maximum that any customer will pay. And this is like five bucks, let's say, right so that first customer, the one who's willing to pay 20 bucks, we're gonna charge him 20 bucks, right? And it's only gonna cost us five. We're gonna make 15 bucks off of him. How about the next guy who's willing to pay? 1999? We're gonna charge in 1999 1998. Everybody's gonna get charged that maximum willingness to pay and we're gonna be left with everything here being profit. So now notice we're actually going to produce all the way up to that final efficient quantity. So technically in this perfectly price discriminating um situation, everything is profit. But that means we got rid of our dead weight loss, right? There's no dead weight loss over here. No deadweight loss. D. W. L. No dead weight loss. So we were able to get efficient when we talked about efficiency in perfect competition. I mentioned that there was a situation where we could be efficient in a monopoly and this is it right here. This is it when we're perfectly price discriminating we get rid of the dead weight loss, right? Because we can even charge this person over here who is only willing to pay $5.01. We're gonna charge them $5.01. And we're gonna make that penny profit right all the way up to that final unit. So that that is the only case where we're gonna be efficient is where we've got this perfect price discrimination. Okay. And again, this honestly doesn't really occur in the real world. But a good example is the use of google adwords. So what google does is effectively they have their their ad ads that go based on the keywords that people type into their search engine, Right? So what google does is they sell these words like a common word, like tutoring, right? If you wanted to look up tutoring and you type it in the internet, the results that show up and the ads that show up at the top are based on who paid for that. And what's gonna happen is google basically auctions it off to the highest bidder, right? So everyone's gonna be bidding until they reach their maximum willingness to pay, right? So everyone's gonna be bidding for this word. Um So it's the person who's willing to pay the most for that word, right? Whoever wants to pay the most for tutoring, they're going to get the best ad on tutoring, right? So everyone, for every word, they're gonna be charging everyone the maximum they're willing to pay based on this system that they get to see who, who should be the one that gets the word right? And it's efficient because it ends up going to the person who wants it the most right? The person willing to pay the most is essentially the person who wants it the most. So that's in essence an efficient outcome, right? But of course, there's there's something to be said about this, right? The consumer surplus is gone. There's something ethical going on with the perfect price discrimination, right? So that's about it here. Let's go on in the next video, let's talk about some real world examples of price discrimination. Okay, let's do that now.

Hide transcripts