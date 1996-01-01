Skip to main content
Isolating Variables in the Supply Equation

Brian Krogol
75
Was this helpful?
So just like we did with demand, we can also isolate different variables with the supply curve, right? There could be a situation that we want to get the quantity supplied by itself on one side of the of the equation. So we're gonna have to rearrange, and luckily this equation is pretty simple. So we're gonna have 200 plus Q. S. So we want to get Qs by itself, We need to subtract this 200 out of here and we'll subtract 200. Let me do it in Blue, subtract 200 from here. Subtract 200 from here, and we will get P minus 200 equals Q. S. So this equation was simpler than the other one. Um We were able to isolate Q just by moving the 200 from one side to the other. Alright, so now let's see how these work together.
