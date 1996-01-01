Alright, So sometimes monopolies can have the power to charge different prices to different customers. Let's discuss that now. So this idea of price discrimination. Okay, so up to this point, we've been talking about a monopolist who charges the same price to all its customers, and that was a single price monopolist. Okay, The same price. You're just charging one price to all your customers. But what if you could charge different prices? Different people, you could probably make more money, Right? So there's this idea of price discrimination. So price discrimination is selling the same good to customers at different price is okay, the same good at different prices. Now, I wanna make a quick distinction. I've had students be confused about this before. Now, price discrimination. This isn't like other forms of discrimination. This isn't like racial discrimination or gender discrimination, right? There. It's not one of these kind of like social issues, right? Price discrimination is just talking about charging different prices to different people based on their willingness to pay. Okay, so just make that quick distinction there. So let's think about how we can how price discrimination can come about. Okay, so there's gonna be these three conditions for price discrimination. First, the firm has to have market power, right? And we said monopolies do have market power, right? So they must be a monopolist or possess the ability to control, you know, quantity and price, right? They have to have some sort of uh market power to to control those those variables. Okay, next, they have to be able to segregate the market. Okay, so there they have to be able to segregate the market into distinct groups. They have to be able to say, okay, these these payers, these customers over here would pay this amount. Uh These customers over here might pay this amount, so they have to be able to uh you know, classify their customers into different groups. Okay? And these different groups are gonna be based on their willingness to pay, okay? The different willingness to pay of each group. Okay. We'll have an example. So you can see how this, how this makes sense. And the last condition is that there's no resale, right? It wouldn't make sense for us to be able to price discriminate and sell someone a lower price of the same product. If they could sell it again, right? If they could go ahead, buy the product, and then just go go ahead and flip it to the other people, right? They're gonna steal the profit from you, that you could have made yourself. So it has to be something that the customers cannot resell. Okay, And we're gonna see some examples of price discrimination uh that actually occurred in the real world. But first, let's talk about this example right here. Okay? Um So we've got this company, macro Soft that sells its computer software to two groups of buyers, right? The small businesses and students. So you can imagine that students are going to be more price conscious, right? The students are gonna be price conscious, and thus they're going to have a more elastic demand, they're not gonna be willing to pay the same price that a small business owner might. Okay, and for simplicity, let's just assume that the average total cost is constant, that no matter how many people they serve, the average total cost is the same. Okay, that's that shouldn't make a difference here, it's just so we can analyze what happens in these markets. Okay, So the monopolist is going to be able to increase its profit by charging a higher price to small businesses and a lower price to customers. Okay, So notice what happens here, look on the left hand graph, we have the small businesses, and on the right hand, the students, right? So we've got the demand of the small businesses, and notice that there's this much more elastic right there, they're gonna need this software no matter what, and there's more elastic. So we've got this marginal revenue curve, and the marginal cost is constant down there, right? So we've got this marginal revenue and marginal cost right here, right, We find where we're going to produce, and then we go up and we charge this price way up here, right, we're gonna charge this price, we go up to the demand curve to find the price, and in this case, since we kept our average total cost constant, um It just makes it easier to just illustrate this profit right here? So this is the price for small business, right? I'm gonna put P. For S. B. For small business, right? And we're gonna supply this quantity right here, this is the quantity for small business, right? So we could imagine that there's some sort of license or some kind of key code that you have to enter to use this software, right? So a student couldn't go and buy the Student edition and give it to the small business, right? There would be some sort of some sort of reason why the small business can't use the student edition, right? There's gonna be some sort of blockade there. So what we see is that this green area that's that we have labeled here, that's our economic profit, right? Everything from the price to the average total cost. So this is the profit that they're getting from the small businesses, but notice we've also got another market, right? So they're selling the same product, but now to students, and now see the students have a much more elastic demand curve, that blue line, see how shallow the curve is. Um So it's much more elastic, they're not willing to pay those high prices that small businesses are willing to pay. Right? The idea here is the students might say, hey, I'm not going to use this product, I'll go and buy a separate office product to use instead. Okay, so um what we see here is now the company, it behooves them to split the market into these two sectors, because if they charge um the students this price right here, this lower price where their marginal revenue and marginal cost curves uh meet right at this quantity right here is where they meet. This is the quantity for students. I'm putting S for students. I guess I'll put S. T. Because I don't want to get confused with supply, quantity supply. So that's the quantity for students. And the price for students, right? Notice how their price is much lower than the price to small businesses. But the the the monopolist is still able to profit right? Because they're still producing a smaller output than the the point where the demand and the marginal cost curve would would cross would be the efficient point. So we're limiting that output to create some profit and increase the price a little bit. Okay, so we see that by splitting the market into these two sections, the firm was able to increase its profit. Right? Imagine if they had charged the small business price to everybody, right? If they had just one price, this small business price, well, they would still get that profit from the small businesses, but they wouldn't get anything from the students, right? The students would no longer purchase that price is too high for the students. Now, what if they charge the student price that everybody, if they charge a student price to everybody, we would be way out here on the demand curve, right? And we would be selling more quantity, but we would lose a lot of our profit, right? We would lose a lot of that profit that we're getting by charging the small businesses high prices, Right? So by charging two different prices to the two customer groups, they're able to increase their total profit. Alright, So this is the idea of being able to split them up into two groups. Ok, now we're going to talk about in the in the following video. Perfect price discrimination. Okay. Where we're able to split it up even more um per customer? Okay, So let's go ahead and do that in the next video?

