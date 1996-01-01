Public Solutions to Externalities:Quantity Limits

All right? So, the other solution of government can provide here in the market is a quantity limitation. Right? So this is number two from above, right. We had, we talked about in the previous video, we were talking about uh these corrective taxes and subsidies. Now let's talk about the quantity limits, right? # two there. Um And that's gonna be this idea of these pollution permits, Right? So what we've noticed so far is that there's gonna be some amount of pollution that is efficient for society, right? There's gonna be this equilibrium amount of pollution. And we saw how we could deal with that with taxes, right? On the left hand side here, we have the idea of a tax being put into this market for pollution rights, right? And this tax was the amount that we thought was correct from from our our graph above where we put our marginal social costs, right? This this tax was the amount that got us to the efficient amount of pollution. But there's another way to get there too. Right? If the government can estimate the amount of pollution, if they say, Hey, the correct equilibrium amount of pollution is 10,000 tons of pollution a year or whatever. I don't know this 10,000 tons that they set if that's the amount they want. Well then they could just make permits that they can sell, right? They can sell 10,000 permits that each give you the right for one ton of pollution. Right? So there's one ton, it's like almost like you have a money, pollution money, Right? So there's gonna be these 10,000 permits that allow you to pollute one ton of of pollution and that's going to be this equilibrium quantity here. Q. Star right? This Cousteau That is that quantity that the government thought was the equilibrium. So they're gonna allow pollution permits up to that amount and that's gonna be the supply. That's why you see this perfectly vertical line is because that is the supply of pollution permits. There are 10,000 pollution permits regardless of the price. Right? There's gonna be this exact quantity. 10,000 pollution permits. Alright. So at this quantity of 10,000 pollution permits, regardless of price. Right? This is our price axis and our quantity axis. Um what is gonna happen is we're going to find the place where that 10,000 uh 10,000 pollution permits touches our demand curve. And we're gonna get a price for these pollution permits, right? And this price should ideally be the same amount of the tax. So we would expect from our example that these would end up being $10 right over in our previous on the left. We we ended up kind of using this number, right? That $10 was the correct amount of tax per amount of pollution. So in this case we have the same demand curve except now we just set the quantity limit and the price is what what got uh found out in the market. So you could imagine that there's going to be different companies buying and selling pollution permits based on their need to pollute. Right? So, maybe this paper company um doesn't need the permits as much as maybe a steel company, right? The steel company pollutes a lot more. And they might be willing to buy some of the permits from the paper company. So, now we create this extra market for these permits. Right? So, another way to deal with these externalities is to create a market. Another market that's gonna deal with the externality, Right? So, in this case, we've got a market for these pollution permits, and then the trading of the permits is gonna find the equilibrium price, right? Because there's only a certain amount of permits, there's only gonna be this much pollution. How much do you want to pay for a share of that pollution? Right. So that's another way that the company, excuse me, that the government can get involved and deal with externalities. Right? So they're gonna either do that command and control right? Where they're just gonna say you've got to do it this way, you're required to do this. We forbid this action, right? Or they're going to get involved in the market with these taxes, these subsidies or these tradable pollution. These permits, right? They're gonna set these kind of quantity limitations. So, any of those are ways that the government can get involved. All right, that's about it here, let's go ahead and do some practice problems before we move on to the next video. Okay, let's go ahead and do that now.

