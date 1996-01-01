Dominant Strategy and the Nash Equilibrium

Alright, so before we check what our best situation is, let's go down here and think about our dominant strategy? So to make our best decision, what we wanna do is we want to think what would we do in response to each of our opponents decisions. Right? So so what would Bad Boy Benny wanna do if Evil Eddie decides to confess or what would Bad Boy Benny want to do if Evil Eddie decides not to confess? Right? We want to see what's our best scenario based on our opponent's decisions, right? This is the interdependence that we see happening. Okay. And we're gonna say that a dominant strategy is your best strategy regardless of what the other player does. So you could have a dominant strategy would be a situation where whether Eddie confesses or doesn't confess, it's gonna make more sense for me to confess, no matter what right, that would be a dominant strategy where you would do the same thing regardless of the other person's decisions. I just want to make sure that you understand that not every game has a dominant strategy and also not every player, sometimes one player will have a dominant strategy and the other one doesn't. Sometimes they both do. Sometimes nobody does. Right? So dominant strategy is only when you have one best best option overall. Okay, so let's go now to our payoff matrix and let's think what each person's best decision could be. In each case, let's start with bad boy Benny's decisions. Okay, so for bad boy Benny to decide what's his best choices? He has to think what Evil Eddie would do. So the first hypothetical would be for Bad Boy Benny to think, Okay, what would I do if Evil Eddie were to confess? Okay, so if Evil Eddie were to confess, I have the option to confess and get eight years right up here. If Evil Eddie is for sure confessing, I can either confess and get eight years or not confess and get 20 years, right? So if the situation is that Evil Eddie is gonna confess, it makes more sense for Bad Boy Benny to confess right? He's gonna get eight years instead of 20 years. So I'm gonna circle this right here. Okay, Bad Boy Benny would be best off confessing if Evil Eddie confesses. Now, what if Evil Eddie doesn't confess? Let's think what would be Bad Boy Benny's best decision. Well, if Evil Eddie's not gonna confess, Bad Boy Benny is either gonna get zero years right, he's gonna go free if he confesses or he'll get one year where they both don't confess, keep their mouth shut and they just get pegged for the one year each. Okay, so in this situation, it makes more sense for Bad Boy Benny to confess again, right? It makes more sense for him to confess because he's gonna go scot free, he spends less time in jail. So in his best interest it would be it would be better to confess, right? Zero years in prison would be his better choice. So you can already see that for Bad Boy Benny, his dominant strategy is going to be to confess, right? Because whether or not evil Eddie confesses or doesn't confess, Bad Boy Benny gets a lower sentence by confessing. Okay, let's do the same thing now with Evil Eddie's decisions. So first Evil Eddie has to think, what would I do if bad Boy Benny confesses? So bad Boy Benny confesses evil Eddie? Well, he has to choose between eight years by confessing. Where they both write each other out or not confessing and bad Boy Benny would go free, but he would get 20 years right. So bad Boy Benny confesses, it makes more sense for Evil Eddie to confess, right? He'd rather spend eight years than 20 years in prison. How about the other one if Bad Boy Benny decides not to confess? What's evil Eddie's best decision? Well, he has to choose between zero years and one year, right? By confessing he can go scot free, but by not confessing, he would spend one year in prison. So his best option again is to confess and this is the prisoner's dilemma because both of them have a dominant strategy to confess, right? So it's in their best interest personally to confess. But what we see is that that's a bad thing overall, right? Because they're both going to confess and they're both going to end up at eight years in prison, which is not ideal, right? We would probably think more ideal at least would be this box right? Where they both don't confess at least instead of eight years each, they're only getting one year each, right? So we would think that that box is where they would want to be, but since they can't talk to each other, they're not gonna be able to make that decision and they're both going to end up confessing at least that would be their best choice. Right? So what we call this situation where where they both end up in the same place, this is called the nash equilibrium, nash. So this guy nash, he's a famous economist who discovered this idea about game theory, about this nash equilibrium. They made this excellent movie. There was a book written about his life called A Beautiful Mind. If you haven't seen it, it's a great movie whether or not you love Economics or not. Um and I would suggest that he won a nobel prize for these ideas. So this is what he thought here, the nash equilibrium is gonna occur where all players are making their best choice, so they're all making their best choice which in this case was for each to confess right? They're making their best choice given their competitors options, right? So that nash equilibrium is where they're both making their best choice and that was confess and confess, right? So the nash equilibrium would be this box up here that I'm gonna circle in green. The confessed confessed box, right? The confessed confessed box is our nash equilibrium okay? But notice that it's not the best situation, right? We've been talking about equilibrium in this class and equilibrium is usually a good thing, right? Equilibrium was where we're being efficient, this and that. But in game theory, the equilibrium does not necessarily mean it's the best outcome for all the players, right? It's just where they're all making the best decisions and this is where we end up. Okay? So it's not necessarily the best outcome. It's where we're gonna end up if everyone's just making the best decisions. So that's unfortunate, right? They're both gonna end up spending eight years in prison. But they could possibly have had a different situation if they could cooperate. Alright, so let's pause here and in the next video, let's discuss cooperation.

