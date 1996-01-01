How Companies Stay Profitable

All right. I just want to make one more quick point before we move on with monopolistic competition. So, we saw in the long run there's no economic profit to be made. Right? So, you might think, why do these firms stay in business? Or how has a firm like Mcdonald's or Starbucks stayed relevant and stayed profitable? Right. Well, the trick is that they have to constantly differentiate their product, right? If they were not to keep differentiating their product, they would reach a point where other firms are eating up all their profits and they're not making profit anymore. So think about Starbucks when they first breached the market, they were making tons of money selling premium coffee, right? And then other firms started coming in. I know even here in Miami, I see other coffee shops that are exactly the same, they set up with the same little deli, they've got in the front with the little sandwiches, they've got the same choices of coffee, ice coffee, frappuccino type things, right? They've set up that same business. So then what did Starbucks do? Well, they started selling other products as well, right. They started selling t they started selling coffee mugs, they started a loyalty club, right? They start all these different things to differentiate their product and keep themselves making profit. Right? So the trick here is to keep differentiating your product to keep you in that short run profitable state, right? If you become idle at one point, other firms are just gonna come in replicate what you're doing and eat up all your profit. All right, So that's just a quick point of how firms do end up staying profitable in the long run. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts