Asymmetric Information

Alright now, let's see the role that information plays in economic transactions as well as the problems that information can pose. So to this point we've been assuming because we haven't even really talked about it. We've assumed that everyone had complete information, right? Complete information. Well, that's a state of being fully informed. Okay. So right now, we haven't really talked about information. So we just assumed everyone kind of knew everything that was going on in the real world. Obviously that's a little different, right? We have what's called private information. And that's when you know something that others don't know, right? Private information, knowing something others don't know. And this leads to a situation called information Asymmetry. And that's the situation where one party, well, they no more, one party knows more than the other party in the transaction. Okay. So I have some examples here and then we're gonna break them into the actual informational problems, uh, leading up. So let's see some examples right here. First, we have dr and car insurance. So drivers may be less cautious when they have car insurance. Right? So once you get the insurance policy, you might think, hey, I'm covered, You know, maybe I'll run this red light and nothing will happen if I get in a crash, I'm gonna get a big payout. So they're gonna drive less cautiously. They're changing their behavior, um, because they have car insurance, right? How about a used car salesman? Well, used car salesman knows more about the car that they're selling, right? They know more about the used car than the person purchasing it. That's why there's always been a problem in the used car market and there's this reputation of buying a used car and you might get a lemon right. We call lemons a bad car and last one here, a patient might know more. They're also gonna know more patients, no more than the insurance company about their health condition, right? You might have some information about your health, but you didn't specifically portray when you got the health insurance, right? But in the back of your head, you had it sitting there as a reason you wanted health insurance, right? So let's go ahead and pause here and in the next videos, we're going to talk about adverse selection and moral hazard. The two informational problems. Let's check it out.

