Individual Supply Curve of Labor (Backward-Bending Supply Curve)

Alright, so now let's think about the supply curve on the individual level. Okay, so on the individual level, remember this is just you and me supplying our labor to the market, what we're gonna see is that it's actually possible and you got a little spoiler at the bottom, it's possible for the supply curve to bend backwards. Okay. It's gonna turn back around just like you see on that graph at the bottom. Okay, so let's think about how this could happen. So think about it as your wages increase as you're making more and more money per hour? The wages are increasing. Well, a person's gonna be earning more money, right? That's simple enough, person earns more money as the wage increases. But think about as you reach a high enough wage where you're making enough money per hour? Well you might start to value your leisure time more than work, right? You should you could be making enough money from the work you're doing that, you'd say, hey actually at this point maybe I value more leisure time than I do work because I'm already making a high enough salary, right? So once you reach a high enough wage, you might value that leisure more than the work. And this is where the substitution effect and income effects come into play. Alright, So the substitution effect, the first thing that happens when you reach a high wage, Well the increased wages, it's gonna raise the opportunity, cost of leisure time, right? Because now if you wanted to take an hour off, you're gonna have to give up that higher wage than when you were making less money. So now, once you're making a high wage, the opportunity cost goes up. Alright, So it makes it a little more difficult to want to not work because you're thinking, hey, I could be making $50 an hour, $100 an hour, you could be making some big amount of money um that you're giving up to have leisure time. But the other side of the coin is the income effect because increased wages, Well, it gives the consumer more purchasing power, right? When you have more money, you have more purchasing power, you have more money to purchase stuff. Okay? So let's follow this timeline, wages increase, right? And when we think about leisure, leisure is going to be a normal good? Remember we talked about normal goods and inferior goods? These had to do with the income level. When the consumer's income went up, they bought more normal goods and less inferior goods. So think about this. If leisure is a normal good, when you have more money, you want more leisure, right? You want you're gonna want more leisure as your as your income goes up. Well, the wages increase, leisure is a normal good. So the quantity demanded of leisure is gonna go up, we're gonna see an increase in the demand for leisure, right? And that's just how we saw when we studied supply and demand and normal goods. Okay, So think about that as the wages go up, you're gonna reach a point where the income effect outweighs the substitution effect. Okay, So there's gonna be levels of income. So let's go down here to the graph where the substitution effect is stronger than the income effect. That substitution effect all along here all the way up to this point, That substitution effect is having a stronger hold right where the wages going up and you are considering that opportunity cost. So you are going to spend more and more time at work because of those higher wages. Right? So once you reach this level, say that's $100 an hour, that was your your your breaking point right there. Now you're making $100 an hour, they start offering you more than that and you're like, man, I'm making a ton of money already, it'd be better if I spent some time, you know, buying a boat and sailing around the world, whatever it is, you're gonna want to spend that time on leisure instead. And that's what ends up happening. It starts going backwards again. Right? So we still have a reservation wage down here, the lowest we take and then, and then it's gonna keep increasing, right? The supply curve increases, just like we're used to up to a point and then once you reach that threshold, it's gonna turn back around because you're gonna supply less labor and take more leisure time. Right? So up here, this last part where it's turning back around, that's where the income effect is outweighing the substitution effect. You're at that point, you're valuing that leisure time more than you're valuing the uh extra time at work. Cool. So that's a pretty interesting thing. We haven't seen anything like this before where the curve actually bends back the other way. This is a very special case when we think of the tradeoff between leisure and work. Cool. Alright, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

