Alright. So, I got a big practice problem here, let's just dive right in suppose the USA currently both produces and imports wacky waving inflatable arm flailing to men, the government decides to restrict international trade by imposing a quota that limits the import of wacky waving inflatable arm And failing to men to 4000 units. The figure shows the results of the Quota fill in the following table, using the data in the figure. Alright, so we've got an import quota of 4000 units. And we've got a graph here with a bunch of information. So let's go ahead and start seeing what they're asking us here in this question. They're gonna ask us a bunch of information, right? Without the quota? And with the quota, What changes? So let's start here with the world Price. What is going to be the world price? With And without the quota. So without the quota, we've got this low price, right? As we've seen, there's gonna be this low price in the market and that's gonna be our world price, right? That's the world price. And what the quota is gonna do is essentially increase that price a little bit, Right? So, we know that the lower of the two is gonna be end up being the world price. So, the world price here without the quota is gonna be $10. How bout with the quota? Well, it's still gonna be $10 right? The price everywhere else, everywhere in the world is $10. It's just in our market. And aren't uh USA market here that we're gonna be affecting that price. So what are we gonna see is what's gonna be the usa price without the quota? Well without the quota we're gonna see that we're at that $10 right? The USa price is going to equal The world price without the quota. But now when we add the quota we're gonna increase essentially the price is going to find its way up to here, right? Because of the quota, there's gonna be less imports. It's gonna restrict trade a little bit, it's gonna cause that price to increase. Alright? So what do we see with the quota? The us price has gone up to $12. Right, so let's go on to the next one here. It's asking us quantity supplied by us firms. Alright, So the quantity supplied by the U. S. Firms without the quota, it's gonna be where that price, the world price touches the supply curve. So here we've got our supply curve, let me do it a different color. Um We've got this point right here, right? The world price touches the supply curve right there and we see that that's at a quantity supply of 6000 units right? So that's gonna be the quantity supplied uh without the quota. So quality supplied without quota is going to be 6000 units Right? And what's gonna happen with the quota? Well when we do add the quota in, it's gonna essentially get us to this higher price, that $12, right? So what are you s producers going to put on the market at $12. Well it's where it touches the supply curve. Right? So the $12 touches the supply curve right there and we're gonna see that the quantity supplied with the quota, I'm gonna put a Q. There for the quota has gone up to 10,000. Right? And that's because there's a higher price. So they're willing to put more units out there. So 10,000 units is going to be the quantity supplied with the quota. How about the quantity demanded by U. S. Consumers Without the quota first? So without the quota, just in the same way we're gonna be at that world price. Right? So without the quota the demand curve touches the world price way out here and we're gonna see that this is gonna be the quantity demanded domestically, right? Without the quota they're gonna be demanding 16,000 units. And what's gonna happen after the quota? Well we're gonna move to this other point, right? That's where it touches the $12 line. The demand curve touches the $12 line right there and that's at 14,000 units. So that's the quantity demanded with the quota. Right? So we've got 14,000 units there. And what do we see in the middle of here? Right? So if we look right in between the 10,000 and the 14,000. Right? The difference between these that's the amount of the quota, it told us above That the import quota was 4000 units. Right? It told us the government's gonna set a quota of 4000 units. And that's exactly what we see here. Right. That's the distance between the quantity demanded and quantity supply with the quota. So let's go ahead and see the quantity imported. So, quantity imported without the quota. Right. That's gonna be the difference between the quantity demanded and quantity supplied without the quota. So it was our quantity demanded and supplied without the quota. Well, it was this 16,000, was the quantity demanded? Right? Minus the quantity supplied was 6000. So the difference there of 10,000 is going to be the amount of imports when we didn't have a quota. Right, so that's gonna be 10,000 units being imported without the quota. And that makes sense. Right. If we look at without the quote of the quantity supplied without the quota by us firms. Right here, and the quantity demanded right here of 16,000, well, that 10,000 is going to fill the gap of of those two numbers. Right. And that's gonna be the imports. So lets look at imports with the quota. And just like we said, there's a quota of 4000. Right, And that's what we see is the difference between the quantity demanded and quantity supplied with the quota? 14,000 minus 10,000. That's gonna give us that quantity imported, which is equal to our import quota of 4000 units. And again you can see here that the difference between the quantity supplied by us firms and by U. S. Consumers Is equal to that quota. Right? That 4000 fills that gap? Whoops. Alright cool. So let's go on to the next one and talk about the area of consumer surplus. So what was the area of consumer surplus without the quota? So without the quota it's everything above the price. Right? Which the price was $10 in that situation? But below the demand curve. And that's gonna give us this big triangle here. That includes everything A. B. C. D. E. And F. Right? It includes all of those regions. So our consumer surplus without the quota, I'm gonna say area of A plus B. Plus C. Plus D. Plus E. Plus F. Right. They have all of those sections. Now what about without the quota? Excuse me with the quota. So I'm gonna erase all that with the quota. We've got this higher price. Right? So we're gonna see that consumer surplus is everything above that price of 12. But under the demand curve and we're gonna get this big region right here A plus B. Right? So they've lost that section C. D. E. F. And all that's left, is that A plus B. So the consumer surplus has decreased. Right? And that's what we expect with an import quota and we've got a consumer surplus of A Plus B. How about the domestic producer surplus? So, we're talking only about the domestic producers and before before the quota. Right. Without the quota, What was their surplus? Their surplus was just this section G. Right, Because it's everything below the price, But above the supply curve, it was just G. Without the quota. Alright. And what about with the quota? Well, now we've got a higher price, right? So they're able to capture a little more surplus? So it's still gonna have G. But it's gonna include this section C. As well, right? Because that's under the price and above the supply curve. Cool. So that area, right, there is gonna be C. Plus G, right? So they've gotten that extra bit of surplus because of the higher price. Now, what about dead weight loss without the quota, as we've seen, right, when there's free trade, there's no dead weight loss, Right? All all of the sections are being captured as surplus. Now, when we add this quota, we're restricting trade, we're gonna lose some of those trades here. Right? And remember we talked about the bridge of dead weight loss. So when we talk about international trade, we've got the bridge of dead weight loss and it's gonna be like this, right, we build our bridge right here, the international trading bridge of dead weight loss. So here we go, we've got this section D. And F. That is going to be our dead weight loss. Cool. So that's about it. Here, we've seen where all these sections are, right. We've pulled out all these numbers and notice on the graph they tricked us. They gave us these sections H I J K. Right? We don't those those don't end up being anything right? They're just extra sections and we know that that section E with the quota, right, that section E is gonna be surplus to foreign producers, right? If it was if it was a tariff instead of a quota, that would have been government revenue inside of section E. Alright, Cool. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

