Differences in Wages:Compensating Differential and Human Capital

Alright, so now let's consider some of the reasons why different jobs might pay different amounts of money or even people working in the same job might be making different amounts of money, let's see why? So not all jobs are created equal, right? Some jobs are going to be easy, some are hard and some aspects of a job may be unpleasant. Okay, so this first reason why we might see a difference in wages, the compensating differential and this rewards a worker for taking a less pleasant job. Okay. Less pleasant could mean any number of things. One good one good example is a construction worker. Construction worker takes on say riskier job right there working with heavy machinery, heavy labor, right? Physical physical labor that they have to do all day and they're working in, you know, tall buildings. So they're taking a riskier job, they're gonna have to be compensated for that. Right? So that's gonna be a higher wage based on that riskiness. So let's take on this kind of silly example. Here I've got we've got nice guy, nick and Angry Andy are the two guys who own a flower shop in this town. And you could imagine that everything is gonna be the same about both of their flower shops. Except for the management management at angry Andy's shop while he's angry, he yells at you all the time. So it's more unpleasant to work for angry Andy. Right? So you might see that nice guy nick might be able to pay a wage of $10 an hour where angry Andy might have to pay 12 an hour because people you have to put up with his anger. Right? So you might think if you had to pick if you had the choice to work for nice guy, nick or angry Andy Well now you'd have to make a decision. Is it worth the extra $2 an hour to put up with angry Andy? Well, that's the compensating differential, right? Those extra $2 that's the compensating differential for this unpleasantness at the job. Okay, so this this is kind of a silly example, but you can see how it works here. Alright, so let's go on to the next one here. Human capital. So we've talked about human capital before, right? This is one of the factors of production here and human capital? Well, it represents the education and training of the workforce, right? They're going to be more productive when they're more educated and they have more training. So you can imagine if you have higher human capital, if you've gone to college, if you've gone to a technical school, something like that. Well, you're gonna get a higher wage, right? Because you have some education, you have some training and the opposite, right? You've got lower human capital. Well, you're gonna get a lower wage. Right? Okay. So that was pretty simple, pretty straightforward. Why don't we stop right here? And in the next video, we'll go over another couple of examples of why there might be differences in wages. Alright, let's do that now.

