Two Characteristics:Rivalry in Consumption and Excludability

Hey guys have you ever considered the difference between a cheeseburger and the U. S. Court system? Well in this video we're gonna finally find the answer and distinguish between the two? Let's do that. Alright. So what we're gonna do in this unit is we're gonna start splitting up goods into different categories. Okay. And we're gonna we're gonna do this split based on two traits. We're gonna have the trait of rivalry and consumption and the trait of exclude ability. Okay so based on these two traits we're gonna break the goods up into four different categories. So let's go ahead and start with the first trait, rivalry in consumption. So when you think of something rival in consumption, right? That word rival, right? It's like an enemy, right? Someone else is your enemy in the consumption of this product? Right? So the idea here is that only one person, right? There can only be one. It's kind of like the highlander here. Only one person can consume each unit of the good. Right? So when something's rival in consumption one person can consume the good. So what's an example of a rival? Good? Well in this case we're gonna have that cheeseburger, right? A cheeseburger is is a rival. Good, Right? Because the cheeseburger? If I eat a cheeseburger you can't eat that same cheeseburger, right? I'm the only one that gets to eat the cheeseburger, right? There's one person that can consume each unit of the good. So you can imagine the opposite of a rival good would be a non rival good. Okay so this is gonna be the opposite of a rival. Good. So, can you think of a non rival goods? A non rival Good would be something that when I consume it, it doesn't make it that someone else can't consume that same unit, Right? So this is a little trickier to think about. But a good example of a non rival good is watching netflix. So, if you think about watching a movie on netflix, right? If I were to go on netflix and I watch my favorite movie, uh Reservoir Dogs, I'd say that is probably my favorite movie. If I watch that on netflix, it's not like me watching it, made it. So you can't watch it, right? You can go ahead and you can watch the same movie on netflix and it doesn't affect my consumption. It doesn't affect your consumption, right? It's non rival. We can both consume that same movie without detriment in each other. Cool, so it's a non rival good. When we can all consume the same unit. So let's talk about the other trade exclude ability. So when you think of exclude, right? We're gonna exclude someone from something. It's when a person can be prevented from consuming it right from the person can't use the Good for some reason. And that reason is pretty much always that they did not pay for the good. Okay, so we can exclude people from using the good based on their payment, right? So if they didn't pay their gonna be excluded. So what's an example of an excludable good? Well a good example to follow with that. Netflix is still the idea of netflix being excludable here. So netflix can be an excludable Good. Right? Because netflix charges you to watch the movies. If I wanted to watch Reservoir Dogs on netflix, they would ask me for my sign up my password, right? They would need to make sure that I'm paying them money before they let me see the movie. So netflix can exclude you from their goods from the movies based on whether you paid or not. Right? And I know a lot of you are sharing netflix accounts bad on you. Right? Pay netflix their money. Just kidding. I do the same thing. Example of a so if you guys excludable, what do you think the opposite here is gonna be? Wow, I can't believe you got that non excludable. Right? So this is gonna be the opposite of an excludable good is a non excludable good. Alright. Can any of you think of an example of a non excluded right? This is a good that you can't keep people from using it, right? You can't keep them from using it even if they paid or did not pay. They can they're gonna be able to use it anyways. It's pretty tough. Right? It's kind of tough to think of something that's non excludable. Right? Oh whoa Hey that's a great example. I don't know who said that, but National Defense, I don't know where you came up with that, but that is actually a great example of a non excludable. Good. Right? So if you think about it, if the government wants to protect you know, your neighbors, right? Everyone around you from some kind of missile coming at you, they can't protect your neighbors but not you right, They're gonna have to protect everybody, right? You can't exclude uh somebody from being defended from national defense. If you're inside the nation, you're gonna be defended. They can't say, oh we're gonna protect everybody except you. You're not protected from this missile, right? They can't do it. So National Defense, that's a great example of a non excludable. Good. Cool. So we've seen the two traits here, right, rivalry in consumption and exclude ability. So we've got the traits and their opposites. Alright, so now what we're gonna do is we're gonna take those traits and we're gonna define four types of goods based on the different combinations of these traits. Alright, let's go ahead and do that in the next video

