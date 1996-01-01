Price Floors and Black Markets

So just like the government can set legal maximum prices, they can do the same thing with minimum prices. So we talked about price ceilings and how that was a maximum price that can be charged. Well, a price floor, what do you think it's gonna be the opposite here, it's gonna be the legally determined minimum price that can be charged, right? So just like before, let's go ahead and go to the graph and let's discuss what makes an effective price floor and then we'll go back and fill in our little summary there. Um And just if you think ahead, you can think that this is going to be the opposite of a price ceiling, right? And when we do our example here, um we're gonna talk about minimum wage. This is a very common topic when you talk about price floors a minimum price. So the minimum wage that can be that can be charged. All right. So let's first talk about this ineffective price floor on the on the left hand side one. So we've got our common price quantity graph with our demand curve and our supply curve, right? And our equilibrium right here. So let's say that in this market, it's a labor market, right? We're gonna have an equilibrium wage here of let's say $6. Let's say $10. Keep it easy. And then the government sets comes in and says, hey, you can't um you can't pay anybody less than $6. That's not Okay, So the minimum wage in this case, the government steps in and says you need to be paying people at least $6. Well the market's already at 10, right? The demand and the supply and equilibrium is is 10. So they're gonna keep trading at 10, just like we saw with the price ceiling this is going to have no effect, right? The minimum price that they put their of $6 an hour. Well, everyone's already trading at 10, They're just gonna keep doing what they're doing, they're already above the minimum, they're not breaking the law, so they're just gonna keep doing what they're doing. They're the price floor has no effect on the market. So let's go ahead, I'm gonna get out of the way and let's talk about the effective price floor behind me. So same thing, our price and quantity axis with our demand and supply curves, and now this time we've got the same equilibrium here in the middle, oops, there's our quantity access down here, quantity and price, right? And now the government steps in and people were trading at 10, right? And the government steps in and says, hey, everyone's been going crazy about it. We've got the minimum wage at $15 now, right, Bernie Sanders is in office and he sets that $15 minimum wage and let's see what happens. So the minimum wage comes into play. Everyone's really happy, hey, we're gonna be making more money, but what is gonna happen in this market, right? So remember this is a labor market, so the supply of labor is people who have labor and go to work. So like if you have a job, you supply labor, right? Uh compared with the demand, which is the companies that hire you? So in this case that this high wage companies are demanding less labor, right? They can't afford it, they're gonna demand demand less of it and use other things instead of labor to create their products like robots or something like that. So we're gonna have a quantity demanded over here and that this $15 minimum wage. Everyone wants a job. Now, everyone who was just sitting around like, man, I could use $15 an hour. That sounds good. The quantity supplied of labor is gonna be way up here. And what are we gonna find ourselves with? We're gonna find ourselves with way too much labor on the market and not enough jobs, right? So there's not gonna be enough jobs to fill this up, there's gonna be a surplus of labor, right? There's not enough jobs, there's gonna be a surplus of labor. Everyone's looking for a job at this $15 an hour um rate, but nobody wants to hire, right? So just like before that is going to be our effective price floor. And now it's when it's above equilibrium, right? So this effective price floor, it's right up here for it to be effective? The price floor must be above equilibrium, right? And what did we see that an effective price floor causes a surplus in the market, right? The supply of the supply of labor in this case was much greater than the demand for labor at the price floor. So just like we saw with the price ceiling, right, we had our trick for the house. And what did we see over here, the ineffective price floor would have been an effective price ceiling. Right over here, we've got our effective price ceiling. We could have had this have been a price ceiling of $6 and it would have been effective. So if you just noticed that that would be an effective price ceiling, well, the effective price floors, just the other one, right? If you remember price ceiling is the one below equilibrium and that you can remember because of the drawing, then price floor has to be the opposite the one that's above equilibrium. Alright, so it's, I think it's always easier to just memorize one thing rather than two things. Right? So, if you just remember the price ceiling one and just remember that the other one is the opposite. You can leverage that a lot in economics because we deal with opposites quite often. Alright, so, one more thing I want to discuss in this video is the idea of black markets. Okay, So I'm sure you've heard the term black market before where kind of shady things happen and this is black markets happen when the government has stepped in and regulated the price or the quantity of a good and people want to exchange anyways, right? There's this inefficiency that the governments created and the black market is where people try and make up for it um behind the law, right? So here's some examples of things that that happened in black markets, right? The first one is hiring workers at less than minimum wage, right? Sometimes you see people getting hired like under the table and stuff and they can charge or pay them, you know, less than minimum wage. Um stuff like that. Very common one. Or just like we saw in our price ceiling example, right, renting apartments above the rent controlled limits, right? So the government had stepped in and said, you can't charge more than this rent, but now people are gonna try and charge higher rent anyways in sneaky ways. Like maybe they'll get a check for the government amount, check for the government amount and then cash for like extra rent, right? Cash for extra rent. Let me get out of the way. Um So they'll they'll write a check for the government regulated amount and then charge extra in cash. And another black market is the market for illegal drugs buying and selling illegal drugs in this market, right? The government hasn't set any price regulation, but they set the quantity regulation, right? The quantity in this market is zero. There should be zero of these illegal drugs around. But what happens is people still want the drugs. So then there becomes this black market where the trades happen anyways, um behind the eyes of the law. All right. So, we've got black markets when the government regulates price or quantity because it creates inefficiencies and it blocks trades that want to happen. All right. So that's about it here. Let's go ahead and go to the next video and do some examples. Let's do some practice problems. Alright, let's do that now.

Hide transcripts