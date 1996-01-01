Monopolistic Competition Demand Curve

All right, now, let's go ahead and compare the demand curves in monopolistic competition and perfect competition. Alright, so, on the left, we've got monopolistic competition. This will be something like, let's say that BK whopper right? Compared to on the right, something like we like we've been talking about, right? We something perfectly competitive like that. Okay, So let's think about what's happening here. On the left, we have a downward sloping demand curve, right? This is like what we saw when we first started learning about demand, write a downward sloping demand curve. So what does this entail for the company? That means, let's say if burger king is selling say this many whoppers right now, at this price, right? There's this demand and they find that at this price P one they sell Q one whoppers, right? Well, if they wanted to increase that quantity of whoppers right, if they wanted to increase the output, say to somewhere around here to Q two, well, they would have to lower their price. Right? What? We're gonna see the demand curve here is we've got a lower price, right? And this goes with the law of demand, right? The opposite where the price goes up, quantity goes down, the price goes down, quantity goes up, right? So, we've got the downward sloping demand curve here, compared to what we had in perfect competition on the right, we've got that flat demand curve, right. Remember in perfect competition. The price was set by the market, right? We have a market supply and a market demand doing our X. And at that equilibrium point, right? That is the price that the firms have to sell at, right, that's gonna be p star the equilibrium on the market. But at that time price the individual firm can produce as much as it want, right? As much as it wants because their portion of the entire market is so minimal. Right? We could say there's like two billion bales of hay bales of wheat being made every Every year and each firm is making say like 10,000 or something, something really small compared to the huge uh total demand. Right? So what does that mean? They can produce this quantity right here and sell it all at that price, right? Or this quantity here and sell it all at the equilibrium price or here. Right? Any quantity they want. It's not going to affect the price. But for monopolistic competition it does affect the price. Right? If they're going to increase the quantity that price is gonna go down because of the downward sloping demand curve. So let's go down here and let's summarize this information, right? The demand curve in monopolistic competition we just saw is downward sloping, right, downward sloping compared to perfect competition. Where we have a horizontal demand curve. Right? It's horizontal. Um And that is perfectly elastic. Remember perfectly elastic. That's when we're flat like this we're laying down, we're so elastic and sleepy. Right, perfectly elastic horizontal demand curve. Okay. And what did we see when we increase output uh in monopolistic monopolistic competition? Well, we have to lower our price, right? However, in perfect competition, we saw that we can keep the same price when we increase our output. Okay, So this decrease in the price that we're seeing in monopolistic competition. This is going to have effects on our marginal revenue. Right? If we want to sell one more unit, well, we can't sell it at the same price anymore. Right? That one more unit is gonna be a the lower price. So that's gonna affect our marginal revenue. When we talked about marginal revenue and perfect competition. Well, it's always the same, right? You want to sell one more unit of, hey, Well, it's going to sell at the market price. It's always going to be market price. It's not going to keep going down. Like we see with the downward sloping demand, Right? So monopoly, Excuse me, in perfect competition, we saw this relationship right here where the price equaled the average revenue, which is always true, but it also equaled the marginal revenue. Okay, We don't have that relationship in monopolistic competition. We still have price equal average revenue because that's always the case, right? And that price equals average revenue. That is our demand curve. Okay, But we're going to have a separate curve for marginal revenue. Okay, So we're gonna see how we do that in a second. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video Now

