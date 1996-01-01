Alright, let's try this example, consider the following graph, a price floor of $20 would cause a surplus of 500 A shortage of 500 A surplus of 1000 units, a shortage of 1000 units or no effect. Alright, so the first thing we want to check when we get a price floor a price ceiling problem is whether or not the price floor price ceiling is going to be affected, right? And I use my trick of that little house to figure out if it's effective or not, right? Because you're on the test and you're like man is price floor price ceiling, which ones below equilibrium? Which ones above equilibrium? Well, just remember that the ceiling is the one that makes the house with the ceiling price that's effective, right? We've got the house right here And this ceiling of the house is our ceiling price, that makes an effective price ceiling, right? So boom right there I remembered on the test that effective price ceilings are below equilibrium, right? That's what we see in this problem and equilibrium of 25 and an effective price ceiling below equilibrium. So that now that I've figured out ceilings, I can I know that floors are the opposite, right? And in this question we're talking about price floors right? So now that I know that an effective price ceiling is below equilibrium from my house trick, I know that an effective price floor is above equilibrium right above. And I just figured this out just from the the little house trick. So now I can go back to my graph, I'm gonna erase all this, right? Well, I can leave the P. Star. And so all of that was just to think was it effective or ineffective boom, we know that an effective price floor would be above equilibrium. And what do we have here? A price floor of 20, which is below equilibrium? Right? So this is an ineffective price floor. And just like that, we know that the answer is gonna be no effect. Right? At this price floor, the government set a minimum of $20 that could be charged, but it doesn't matter to the market because they were trading at 25, which is above the minimum, right? And that's okay. That's that's within the law. And they're just gonna keep doing what they were doing and trading at 25. So the answer here is no effect. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

