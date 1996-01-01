Alright, so let's continue here with moral hazard. So remember adverse selection is before the transaction. Right? So moral hazard. Well this is a party to a contract, altering his behavior after a contract is made. So now we've made a contract together and we're gonna change our actions after the contract, Right? So when we talk about moral hazard, we're gonna talk about a principle and an agent. This is a relationship between two people where the principal is the person who entrust someone, being the agent, the principal entrust the agent with a task. Okay? So the principle is going to trust the agent with a task usually by paying them something, the principal's gonna pay the agent and the agent will do something on their behalf. But that's not all cases, but that's generally the way to think about it, the principal and trust the agent with a task. Well and the agent is the person who carries out the task on someone's behalf, right? Being the principal. So they're kind of interrelated here, right? The principal and the agent they go hand in hand. So let's see a couple examples before we do that. Let's fill in this box here. This is the important box right here. So uh adverse selection was before moral hazard happens after the transaction. Okay, So let's check it out. Let's see a couple examples. So the employer employee relationship. Right? So you can think about when someone gets a job and he's making pizzas right? Well the principle is going to be the employer, right? The employer is the principal and the agent is the employee right? The employer is having the agent do this task on their behalf, Make the pizzas on their behalf. So what's the moral hazard here? The moral hazard is that the employer can't really watch the employee all the time. Right? There's not gonna be perfect monitoring where they're just over his shoulder, making sure he's making pizzas every second of every day. Well, the moral hazard is that the employee can start slacking off, right? If he's not being uh properly motivated or properly monitored, he could be slacking off right when the employer is not looking and that is him changing his behavior after the contract. Right now we've signed the contract, he got hired. He said he was gonna be this great employee who's gonna do all these, make all these awesome pizzas. But now when you're not looking, he's over there texting on his phone or something, right? So he'll be slacking off. That is the moral hazard there. Let's look at this insurer insured relationship. So in this case it's a little more abstract to think about principal and agent. But let's think about the principle here being the insurance company. So the insurer is the principal and the task that they're putting on to the agent is just to be the same person they were before. So let's think about car insurance. Um, well in the case of car insurance, the insurer expects the insured person to drive just as they would whether they had no car insurance. If you think about if you had no car insurance, you'd probably be pretty cautious. You don't want to get into a wreck, You're gonna stop at every yellow light, right? Make sure that your car is safe and the But once you get insurance right? Well, you might drive a little less cautiously, right? You're gonna say, well, maybe I can take this yellow or if someone hits me, I'm gonna get a big payout. So you don't take all the precautions that you might take when you didn't have insurance, Right? So you're gonna be a little less wary and you're gonna have a low effort to prevent losses, right? Because you're insured, you're not gonna care as much and you're gonna change your behavior, right? You might drive a little riskier after you got the car insurance than you did before. Alright, So that's the moral hazard there. Is that both these cases, the employee and the insured person, they're changing their behavior after the transaction is made. Okay? So that's the moral hazard average selection was before the transaction. Cool. Let's go on and move on to the next video. Now

