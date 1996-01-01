Different Answers when Increasing or Decreasing Prices! (Part 1)

So now let's see how we can actually get different elasticity. He's using the same data. The problem here ends up being with our percentage change formula. Remember that when we were using percentage change. Um By the way this is the shorthand right percentage and the delta, the triangle here is change. Uh We would do the change over the original which was basically the new minus the original. Right? That's the that's the numerator divided by the original. Right? So the change divided by the original, gives us the percentage shape and it's actually in this denominator that we end up having a problem. So let's go ahead and see uh through these examples. Let's see let's see it in action. We're gonna get a different elasticity when we're raising the price and when we're decreasing the price. So let's see this example. Pizza Companies lunch special Currently costs $5 at this price. The weekly demand is 2000 lunch specials. If they raised their price to $6, the weekly demand will drop to 1400 lunch specials. What is the price elasticity of demand. Alright so let's go ahead and start remember um our formula for elasticity of demand was our percentage change in quantity demanded over a percentage change in price. Right so let's go ahead and start with the quantity demanded. And I'm gonna go here and we're gonna use our percentage change formula just like I've written there above new minus original, divided by original. So the percentage change for quantity demanded. Let's see um First I'm gonna circle all our data we've got in blue, I'll circle our quantity demanded 2000 and it went down to 1400 and in red. I'll do the prices. Well I've been using red I'll use green for the prices here. Color of money. Five and six. Right? So let's start with our quantity demanded. Okay. And we had a demand of 2000 and it dropped to 1400. Right? So our new is 1400 minus the 2000 divided by the original of 2000. Right? So our original demand was 2000. Our new demand was 1400. What is going to be? The difference here? We're gonna get negative 600 over 2000. Right? We put that in our calculator and we're gonna get 0.3. Right? And this will be a negative 0.3. Right? But remember we're gonna drop all the negatives and positives because we're always gonna get one of them negative. So we're just gonna say 0.3 absolute value. And let's do the same thing for price. Right? For price, we had a price of $5 and it went up to $6. So the new was six minus the original of five divided by the original of five. Right? So six minus five is one divided by five. Put that in our calculator and we're gonna get 0.2 right? That. Oops, can you see that there? Alright six minus five divided by five. So it gives us 1/5 and we're gonna get 0.2 here for our percentage change in price. And we had 0.3 here for a percentage change in quantity demanded. Right, Okay, so let's go ahead. And sulfur elasticity in this case and I'll do it in right here. So elasticity of demand is going to equal that percentage change in quantity demanded. 0.3 divided by our percentage change in price, which was 0.2. Right. And what does that give us? It's going to give us 1.5. So our elasticity in demand in this case was 1.5. Right? And when we get an elasticity of demand greater than one, right? That means that it's elastic. So in this case We got an elasticity of demand greater than one and an elastic 1.5. So let's go ahead. In the next video, we're gonna do a similar example with similar data. Check it out

Hide transcripts