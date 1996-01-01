Short Run Shutdown Decision

All right. So, we saw how there could be situations where a firm could be losing money in perfect competition. Now, let's see when they're gonna decide to shut down. Alright. So firm might shut down due to the current market conditions, right? The market price might be too low for them to make a profit or their costs might be too high in the current settings. Right? There's gonna be some reason why they don't want to produce anymore. Okay. And I want to make a quick distinction between a firm shut down and a firm exit. Okay, When a firm shuts down, Okay? So shutting down means they're gonna produce no output temporarily. Okay, temporarily. There we go, temporarily. Um So it's gonna be a short run, shut down. Okay. They shut down in the short run. Right? Remember short run and long run we're gonna dive into that here a little more. So when a firm exits, when we talk about exiting, they're gonna produce no output forever. Right there, done in this market, they're not gonna they're like wheat, that's not for me anymore. I can't make money there. So that's in the long run that a firm might exit the market entirely. Right? So, remember when we talked about the short run and the long run, in the short run, there's fixed costs, Right? That was the definition of the short run, is that there's some cost that we have fixed and we have to pay them, no matter what. Right? So when we think about a shutdown decision when we're gonna shut down, we're gonna have to pay those fixed costs anyways. So, the relevant costs, when we think about shutting down are the variable costs, right? Because those fixed costs, whether we produce units or if we don't produce units, those fixed costs are gonna be there, right? Those in the short run, the fixed costs must remain fixed cost, right? They're gonna be there no matter what, And this brings up the idea of a sunk cost, you might have heard this before. So sunk cost is a cost that cannot be recovered. Okay? So, in this case, it could be something like what we're dealing with here, right? Maybe you paid uh some amount to rent a factory or something, right? You might have paid to rent the factory and whether you produce units or you don't produce units, you're gonna have to you've already paid that amount, right? You're not gonna get that money back, you've paid the rent for that factory, it can't be recovered. Right? So this idea of some cost, it's this idea of like no refunds, right? If you if you can't get a refund on money you spent, let's say you buy a ticket to a concert, usually ticketmaster him you with that non refundable ticket, right? Once you buy it, you can't you can't send it back, you can't get a refund for it, even if the concert hasn't happened yet. Right? So there's no refunds, it's a sunk cost or something, like a contractual commitment, right? So let's say you signed a lease, right? When you sign a lease to rent the apartment you're living in. Well, you're you can't get out of that lease, right? You're stuck in the lease for a year. You're gonna have to live there for at least that time. That cost is sunk, right? You even even even the least payments you haven't made yet. Right? The rent that you're gonna pay next month, there's no way out of it, right? You're gonna have to pay that cost. You can't recover, it sunk cost. Okay? So now that we've kind of set up the playing field here for the shutdown, let's go ahead in the next video. Let's see an example of a situation where a firm might want to shut down. All right, let's do that now.

