Monopsony and Minimum Wage

So now let's see how a minimum wage is going to affect the monopoly, any labor market. So if there's a minimum wage, what we're gonna see is that it's going to increase the equilibrium quantity and wage, uh for the the laborers here. So how are we gonna do this? Well, let's set up our graph the same, we had our demand and supply and we had this marginal cost line, the marginal cost of labor that was higher than the supply, right? Because as we hired more labors, we had to increase everyone's wage. Okay? So what we saw in the previous video is that the monotony would hire where the marginal cost equals the marginal revenue product, right? We saw that demand curve is the marginal revenue product for labor. So they would hire at this quantity right here, this is the quantity of the monotony, I'm gonna put em from an ops any, but they would pay this wage right here where the supply curve touches. So this is the wage of the monopoly any right? So this is wages and this is quantity of labor, right? So they would pay that lower wage and have that lower quantity than equilibrium. But if the government stepped in and say, hey, you have to pay the equilibrium wage, they find out what the equilibrium wages, and they say, this is the minimum wage that you can pay right here, you have to pay this minimum wage. Well, what does this do to the marginal cost of labor? So if this is the wage, I'm gonna put m W L for minimum wage law right there. So if the government steps in and says this is the minimum wage, you have to pay well, what does that do for our marginal cost up to that point up to this point where where we reach our equilibrium quantity, Our marginal cost is the minimum wage. Let's say that this wage down here was $10 and this wage is $15. Remember before, if we wanted to hire another worker here and had to pay them $11 an hour to increase uh as the supply increases the price increases right? Um Everyone's wage would have to go up to $11. But that's not the case anymore. If we're gonna hire one worker to workers, three workers, four workers, whatever we're gonna hire, we're gonna have to pay $15. So the marginal cost of labor is going to be that $15 wage all the way across, right? So now the firm has an incentive to hire all the way up to this point, all the way up to the equilibrium amount. And that's exactly what happens if the if the minimum wage law is set correctly, we're gonna end up back at equilibrium, Okay, it's gonna give the laborers a more competitive wage as if we were in a competitive market, remember when we studied wages in a competitive market, we had this flat wage um totally elastic supply, right? Because there was the the wage that was on the market and that was the wage for every worker. The marginal cost of another worker was always just that the amount of the wage. So that's what this minimum wage law in a monopoly any essentially does up to the point of the equilibrium. Cool. So that's exactly what happens here. The minimum wage law effectively increases our uh, equilibrium wage and equilibrium quantity uh, up to the, excuse me, the wage and the quantity up to the equilibrium amount. Okay, so monotony, really, it's not such a big topic in this class. If you see that your professor is talking about it, they generally want you to understand what a monopoly is, and compare it generally to a monopoly, right? So understand that the monopoly has only one seller, monopoly has only one buyer, and the effects that that would have on the market. Cool, Alright, so let's go ahead and move on to the next top.

