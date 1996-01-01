Collusion, Cartels, and Price Leadership

All right? So let's continue here on the bottom part of the page. So in this game, both players would have been better off, right? They could have been better off if they could cooperate if they could have discussed with each other. Hey, let's both keep our mouth shut and will only get one year in prison, right? If they could cooperate and both don't confess, they would have been in a better place, right? They would have had only one year each instead of eight years each. Right? So what do we call this? Right now, let's extend this to the idea of the oligopoly. Right here we were just talking about the prisoner's dilemma. Let's see how this relates in the big sense. Well, when we think about this with firms, this could be firms colluding together. We're gonna think of this idea of collusion where they work together to set prices, right? So it's an agreement between the firm to to set their quantities and price. Okay, so that's called collusion where they're working together and that's illegal in the United States, competing firms are not allowed to explicitly talk about pricing or quantity, right? It's not like Mcdonald's can call burger king and say, hey, let's let's raise our prices of burgers and everyone's gonna charge $3 for burgers or coke. Calling up Pepsi and saying, hey no longer are we gonna sell 20 ounces for a dollar. 20 ounces are gonna be $4 now. Okay, that's not allowed. That's illegal in the U. S. Because it's reducing competition. Okay. Um So what we call firms that are colluding right is called a cartel. Okay, a cartel is firms that are colluding together. The group colluding together is a cartel. A very famous cartel is Opec. So opec opec is a group of Middle Eastern nations that get together and set prices and quantities that they're gonna put for oil, right? They control a lot of the world's oil and they limit the quantity so that they can inflate the price. Okay. That would be illegal in the United States but they're not in the United States so they can do whatever they want over in their country. Okay, so opec is an existing cartel. But what we're gonna see in situations where people are colluding and where we have cartels is that is that there's an incentive to cheat to increase um their individual profits. I'm gonna put individual profit up here. Okay, so you could cheat when you know other people are going to cooperate, right? So the idea is this cartel, they all cooperate on what quantity they're gonna produce. But then you have that information, you know what everyone's gonna produce and you have that incentive to cheat and produce a little extra to make more money or something like that. So let's think about this idea of cartel in our situation up here, right? If they had gotten together and they were able to collude together to say, hey let's both not confess right? If we both don't confess, we only get one year instead of the eight year equilibrium. They're obviously both very smart at game theory and have been through this class before. Alright, So they think they could collude and they'll each get one year. But let's think about that incentive to cheat. Now, Bad Boy Benny, after this discussion with Evil Eddie knows that Evil Eddie is planning to not confess, right? So if Evil Eddie is planning to not confess, Bad Boy Benny could cheat and confess, right? He could confess and he could go free. We could get me in the situation where Evil Eddie doesn't confess and Bad Boy Benny takes advantage of it confesses. Bad Boy Benny's gone zero years in prison. Evil Eddie gets 20 years and Bad Boy Benny is better off, right? He increased his individual profit, right? His own profit, which was less time in prison by cheating. Cool. So there's that incentive to cheat when you know that other people are going to cooperate. So last thing here is an idea of implicit collusion. Okay, so price leadership is not illegal in the United States, it might be a bit unethical, but the idea here is where we're gonna have um one firm taking the role of the price leader. Okay, So it's a form of collusion where one firm announces a price. So let's say there's some new video game system, right? And it's like the PS 12 or whatever, and the PS 12 comes out and walmart announces we are selling PS twelve's for $500 Right? And then you see targets $500 toys r us, $500. Everybody's selling the PS 12 for two or for $500. Right? And that's because of this price leadership situation, right? The first firm announced the price and everyone followed suit because they knew that they could make more money if they all charge the same high Price and increase their profit. Okay, so this is not illegal because you're not really colluding, you're just saying, Hey, they're charging 500, I'm gonna charge 500. We didn't talk about this at all. It just seems like the right price to me, right? So you can see how there could be some gray areas there, right? Price leadership. That's a form of implicit collusion. Cool. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video now.

