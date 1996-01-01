So now that we've seen what indifference curves are, let's discuss some of the properties of indifference curves. So the first property is that higher indifference curves are preferred to lower indifference curves? Okay. And we saw that when we built our indifference curves, we saw that the utility was higher as we went further out, we were gonna be consuming more, so our utility was higher. So what we saw here This was the party boy Paul's utility indifference curves here, and this was 500 you tails. He got from this curve 750 you tales from this curve. So you imagine if he could pick a point on one of the curves he'd rather be on on the 750 curve, right? Because he gets more satisfaction out of that. And the logic here is that people prefer to consume more. The idea is as you take more, you consume more, you're getting more utility. Okay, the more you consume, the more utility you get. Alright, that's some capitalist stuff right there. And then we love that. So higher indifference curves result in more consumption as well. Okay, so when we're on a higher indifference curve, we have more consumption and we have more utility as well. So we're gonna say that people want to be on higher indifference curves to get more utility. Next is the property that in different curves are downward sloping, just like we see as well as they bow inwards and bow inwards. Okay, so the idea here is that consumers are generally gonna like both goods, right? This is why we're doing this whole topic is because they like both things. So what's gonna be a good mix of the two products? So you can imagine if one quantity is decreased, right? They like both of the things, if they're gonna get less of one thing, that means they're gonna be sad about that, right? They're gonna lose some utility from having less of that. That means they're gonna need more of the other thing to balance out that utility. So the other must be increased to remain indifferent, Right? And that's that property of downward sloping when one goes down the other goes up, and that's how we get the indifference curve, Right? So the next one is the bowing inwards. So when one, when consumption of one good is low, we're willing to give up uh more of the other good, right? When we only have a little bit of one good, we want more of that because we're getting more satisfaction when we have few of something. You can imagine when you only have one slice of pizza, that's second slice of pizza is gonna bring a lot of satisfaction when you've got 10 slices of pizza, and 11 slice of pizza doesn't bring you as much satisfaction. All right, So that's the idea, and that's why it's gonna bow inwards here, because you're gonna want to give up more of the other good and we're gonna get those drastic slopes and when we're near the edge, right? Where we're near the low quantity on this side, we have a really drastic this way, and we're on the low quality quantity for the y axis. We have a really steep this way. Okay, so that's why we get this bowing inwards kind of look and the last property here is that indifference curves never I'm gonna do it in caps to never cross. Okay, they're never gonna cross with each other. That's gonna be just impossible, right? Because what does this imply if they're crossing each other? This implies that, remember these different utility indifference curves, uh signify different levels of utility. So, we would say that this one is 500 utility right here, and this one is 7 50 utility. These two curves. Well, what's happening at this point? At this point, it's like Schrodinger's utility, it's at both times 500 utility and 7 50 utility at the same moment. Right? And that can't happen, right? That would not make sense. There has to be one level of satisfaction that you get from this level of goods. So, an intersecting point means that the same level of consumption results in different levels of utility and that's just impossible. Okay, so they're never gonna cross. They're always gonna kinda go out and out, just like we saw. Alright, so those are the properties of indifference curves. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

