Graph Intuition

Alright, now, we're gonna put all of our algebra tools to work to calculate consumer surplus, producer surplus, deadweight loss in situations where we have price ceilings and price floors. So it's gonna get pretty in depth here, but I think you're gonna see that a lot of it has to do with stuff we've already been doing. All right, So let's go ahead. And first let's review um what we're gonna be looking for on the graph, right? When we're dealing with price floors and price ceilings, we're gonna be dealing with these areas looking for consumer surplus and producer surplus. Alright. So, first, let's talk about this price floor. Okay. A situation where we have a price floor and we have our equilibrium. So let's label our graph price and quantity here, right? Our downward demand, upward supply. Alright. And where's our equilibrium? We got it right here in the middle right, at a price of P star and here's Q. Star over here. Right. So we're gonna talk about an effective price floor. When is the price floor effective? Well, that's when it's above equilibrium, right? And just to remember, we've got our trick for the ceiling, right? The price ceiling below equilibrium, right? Because the ceiling we make the house there and the ceiling would be below. So price floor is gonna be above. So we're gonna pick this price right here as our price floor price. Okay, I'm gonna put P. F. For our price floor. And let's go ahead and um discuss what we're gonna be looking for in this problem, right? So um first, when we're at equilibrium, right, and we have a price floor, excuse me, when we're at equilibrium, what is our our consumer surplus when we're at equilibrium? Well, we we know that it's everything above the the price, but below the demand curve, right? So when we're at equilibrium, everything in the purple triangle above the P star is going to be um consumer surplus, so that's gonna be a plus B plus C. Right? When we're at equilibrium, and how about that producer surplus, that was everything below the price and above the supply curve? Excuse me. Alright, so that's gonna be that green area which we'll call d plus E plus F, right? That's everything that is um under the under the price, but above the supply curve. And you should remember that when we are at equilibrium, we're being efficient, and we have no dead weight loss, right? There's no dead weight loss when we're at equilibrium. So let's go ahead to this situation where we have a price floor, right? When we have a price floor, what's our consumer surplus? So we've got this high price right up here, and everything above that price is going to be consumer surplus, right? And below the demand curve. So consumer surplus is going to be just this little area right here, area of a so that's our consumer surplus with the price floor is just a all right. And remember when we're doing this, we're gonna be doing this with algebra, and we're gonna be calculating the area of A. We're gonna want to know what that area is and to find out what that area is. We're gonna need to have like we've used before our demand access price. Remember these access prices that we were solving for? So this one up here is our demand access price, right? So we're gonna need that demand access price. And we're gonna need the price floor amount. And we're also gonna need this quantity here, right? This quantity um at the price floor, I'll call it Q. L. For like a lower quantity. We're gonna need that number as well to be able to calculate that area. All right. So I'm just priming you write for the kind of numbers we're gonna be searching for and how we're gonna look for them. Alright. So how about producer surplus when we have a price floor uh in that situation? Right. So our producer surplus, if you remember from our previous discussion, is everything below the price, but it's not gonna include C. And E. Right? Because those trades don't happen, this price floor is stopping those trades from happening, right? We're only gonna trade up to quantity L. Q. L. And we don't reach Q. Star. So those trades where C. And E. Exist, those didn't happen. So those are not gonna be surplus, right? So we're gonna see that B. D. And F. The F. Is our producer surplus. So they're the producers have effectively taken some of the surplus from the consumers. But at a cost to society of this dead weight loss, right? And that's what we see here in C. And E. These trades didn't happen. Society would have been better off with them but we get nothing out of this, right? We've lost these benefits. So that is our dead weight loss C. Plus E. Right? So notice producer surplus and deadweight loss. These are all things that we could calculate. And but to calculate um producer surplus, let's talk about that one first. For producer surplus, we're gonna need definitely need this supply access price down here, right? We're gonna need this one the very bottom of the graph supply access price, right where it's crossing here and this is the demand access price here, The price floor, right here, P. Star right here and there's one more number that we're gonna need. Right, it's this last price. And I call it I call it the missing price, there's no real term for it. But I call it the missing price because there's always gonna be this one extra price that we need to solve for. And that's gonna be the last piece of the puzzle, right? So what do you see in this situation? Right? We're gonna see that we have a demand access price, the price floor, the equilibrium price, the missing price and the supply access price. There's five prices that we need to find out what they are. Um If we need to solve for all of this, remember when you see these problems on the exam, they're usually gonna only ask you for a portion, right? They're gonna say what was consumer surplus only, they're not going to say in one multiple choice, what was consumer surplus? That was producer surplus and deadweight loss? That would be really intense, Right? But you might get a few questions where you solve this in pieces, right? So we're gonna need those five prices and we're going to need these two quantities, right? Two quantities. So when we're solving for everything, we're gonna need all of these numbers to successfully figure out what consumer surplus is producer surplus and deadweight loss. Right? So let's do the same thing with a price ceiling. Okay, so now a price ceiling, right? We already set up effective price ceiling, we made the house, it's gonna be somewhere below equilibrium, right? So here's gonna be our p star equilibrium price and equilibrium quantity, right? And we're gonna say, a price ceiling, I'm gonna put pc for the price ceiling right here as a price below equilibrium. Right? So, in this situation, when we have a price below equilibrium, let's go ahead and uh find our consumer surplus, our producer surplus and deadweight loss. Let's start with producer surplus, because it's easier, that's gonna be this green area right here, right? Everything below the price. Um But above the supply curve. so that's the only producer surplus in this case and that's just f right F. Is the only producer surplus. And to calculate that again, we're gonna need that supply. Let me do it in black, that supply access price, right? Supply access price. Just like we've used in previous videos and that's that point right here where it touches the price access. Okay, so now let's do consumer surplus just like before we're going to see that it's gonna be this area A. B. And D. Right? It's not gonna include C. And E. Because those trades didn't happen and we did not get that benefit. So here we go, we've got a B. And D. Right above the price, but below the demand curve. And that is going to be our consumer surplus. So let's write it in here, A plus B plus D. And when we're calculating that area, we're gonna need um that demand access price up here, right demand access price, That's where it's touching the curve there. But we're also gonna need to because when we calculate this is a pretty weird shapes. So we would split it up into two shapes, just like we would do with producer surplus on the other side. So let me do this in blue real quick. We would split it up into this rectangle and we would solve the area of the rectangle and then add the area of the triangle up here, right? So we were treated as two shapes. So to get that area of the rectangle we would need that missing price in this case. But notice the missing price and this one is not where the missing price was in the other one right there in a different spot. So that's why it's handy to have the graph and do it with the graph because you can see and you just start putting in the numbers as you solve it, you put them where you have them on the graph. So again, the last thing we're gonna need here because to solve that we also need this length right here, right what is this quantity? And I'm gonna call it Q. L. Again right? The lower quantity because of the inefficiency. And so that yeah so there you kind of see the parallel right? With the price floor and last but not least. We've got the deadweight loss right? This C plus E trades that didn't happen. The surplus that was lost right? C plus E again is dead weight loss. So to calculate that we would need the missing price and the price is right? We would need this length right here. C. To E. So we would need the missing price and the price ceiling number there and we would need the difference between the quantities, right this height right? There is the difference between Q. Star and Q. L. So we would need all those numbers. They're pretty intense, right? So in the end you're gonna see that a lot of the steps we do is stuff that we've done before. Right again, we're dealing with this demand access price that we've solved for before supply access price. We've solved for P star we've solved for the price ceiling has been given to us, right? They're gonna have to tell us that number in the question or else we're not gonna know what the ceiling was or the price floor. So really the only new thing that's happening here is solving for that missing price, right? And potentially this lower quantity as well. So there's not so much new stuff here, we're gonna see that there's a lot of parallels to what we've been doing but then you know, it just adds that little extra layer. So let's go ahead and move on to the next video where we can start and you'll see the kind of stuff that's already similar to what we've been doing. Alright, let's go ahead and do that in the next one.

