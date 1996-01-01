Differences in Cost Minimizing Point

So let's extend this idea to comparative advantages in different countries. So different countries might have different costs for the different inputs. We might say that in the U. S. A. We might have a lot of capital and the capital, like the ovens, it might be cheap to get capital but the cost of labor to hire someone might be a lot more compared to china where maybe getting ovens might be expensive and hiring more people is relatively cheaper. Right? Uh This is just an example but the idea is uh that different countries are going to have different costs for for the capital and the labor. So they'll have different cost minimizing points. So notice what's happening here in the U. S. A. We can afford more ovens and over here in china they can afford more bakers. Right? So it gives us different cost curves. The S. A cost curves are different because the prices of the different inputs is different. That leads to different uh cost minimizing points. So in our example here we would have for this level of production in the usa maybe we would uh the cost minimizing point would be four ovens and two bakers, right? Just like we see here four ovens and two bakers where for the same level of production in a different economy? Well, there's might be over here where they have two ovens and four bakers, right, For the same level of production. Okay, so that could lead to different total costs in the different uh different countries. Cool, that's about it for this discussion, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

