So we have what some books called the law of supply and demand. It's not as big of a concept that's pushed as like the law of supply and the law of demand that we covered earlier. But it's it is a good idea to kind of have in your head, just to understand the logic, and this law of supply and demand talks about basically that where the price is gonna constantly just trying to find the equilibrium price. Okay, so let's do an example here, as if we were in this situation in the market, right? Let's say that we're in the market for pizzas in your town, and we know the equilibrium price here being six, but the price was set too high to about eight, right? Um So in this situation at this price, they were supplying way too much, there was all this excess supply and all the suppliers had all these extra pizzazz lying around and they're like, what do we do with these pizzas? Let's lower our price, so we can get rid of the pizzas, Right. So they go ahead and they're like, all right, let's do a sale, we're gonna sell all these pizzas half off, right? So they get the sale and now they have a half off sale with all the pizza, and they end up somewhere down here, and they're like, whoa, now people are buying way too much pizza, we could probably be charging more money for these pizzas. So you can see what could happen, they're eventually gonna rise the price and see if there's still a shortage or a surplus, right? And eventually the market is going to find this equilibrium Of $6. Cool. So that's the idea of the law of supply and demand is that it's gonna kinda constantly adjust until it finds this equilibrium. Cool, let's move on.

