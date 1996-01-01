Alright, so we've got an example here, jimmy freezer sells ice cream in a small town. All of a sudden, it seems like everybody and their moms are selling ice cream on every corner. What has happened to the supply of ice cream? So in this situation, what we see is an increase in the number of suppliers, Right? So the number of suppliers is up and when the number of suppliers go up, is that a good thing for the supply of the product or a bad thing for the supply of product? That sounds like a good thing? Right, logically thinking, even before our discussion we just had, so the number of suppliers go up, we're gonna see the supply of the product increase as well. So that's our original SaPO. I for ice cream, we would draw a new one to the right, because this was a good thing for supply of ice cream. Right? So we've shifted to the right, and that is because the number of suppliers of ice cream increase, causing our supply to increase. Cool, Alright, let's move on then.

