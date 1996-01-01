Shifting Right and Shifting Left

All right, so let's continue here. Um One more note I want to make about when we're shifting, we're either gonna shift to the right or to the left on the graph. Okay. And I like to think of it because a lot of this when we're looking at these shifts, a lot of it is very logical and you just kinda have to think about, is it a good thing that's happening for the product or a bad thing that's happening for the product? Right? When you think of it like that, I think it makes it a little easier to know whether you should shift right or left. So you shift right when it's a good thing, something good happen, we're gonna shift to the right. Okay, so we would have something like this, let me go to blue, we would have our new demand curve shifting to the right, we would shift to the right here. Cool, I'll do that in a different color. Alright and when we have a bad thing happened for the product, something unfavorable for the product, we're gonna shift to the left, so we'll have our new demand curve out here. Cool. Um So we will have from there we go this way this time. Alright and we've shifted to the left. That's the only note I wanted to make here, I'll just get out of the way. So you see that text. Um Yeah, so let's try and think of it as good things and bad things. So good things are gonna shift to the right, bad things to the left. Cool. Let's go ahead and try that in our first example here.

