Alright. So, let's start with the first of the two informational problems. And that is adverse selection. So, adverse selection is when you enter into agreements where you can use private information to your advantage. Okay. You're gonna use this private information, You have some private information and you're gonna use it to your advantage. And this this adverse selection. It relates to un observable characteristics, things that you couldn't find out just by looking, right, Un observable characteristics and it occurs before a transaction. Okay. And this is key. This is the key determination between adverse selection here and moral hazard. The next topic we're gonna talk about. So, I'm gonna put in this box over here. I wanna put before, because this is key to remembering which one is adverse selection and which one is moral hazard. I struggled with this for a long time. But if you just remember adverse selection happens before moral hazard happens after, that's a really good way to remember. Okay, so let's start here with some examples. So, let's go back to that used car sale. Right? We had that situation where we have the used car salesman, the salesman knows a secret, right? The salesman is going to know a secret about the used car and that's the condition of the car, right? The car's condition only the salesman knows that you you walk up into the shop and you see the used car, but you don't really know any anything about it. So, what's gonna happen in this used car market? There's kind of this reputation where you're gonna buy a used car and it's gonna have all these problems, right? And there's gonna be what's called a lemon, Right? This becomes the idea of a lemon problem where you're gonna buy a car and then it's not gonna work, Right? So, what happens is that you don't end up buying a car because you don't know enough about the car and you're not gonna want to buy it under these conditions. So, there's no sale right now, what makes matters worse is that since you already have a distaste for these used cars because of this lemon problem? Well, your willingness to pay for a used car goes down, Right? So, this is almost like self reinforces the issue, right? Because when your willingness to pay for a used car goes down, well, the amount of good cars, the amount of good used cars left is also going to go down, right? At this lower price point, it's more likely that you're gonna get a lemon when you're willing to pay less for the car. So, that even makes the the adverse selection even worse here, Right? The secret of knowing the condition of the car leads to no sale because you don't know enough about the car as the buyer. All right. So, let's look at this other example with health insurance on the right? So, we we mentioned this above as well, where the patient knows more about their own health than the insurance company, right? So who knows the secret here, I'm gonna say the patient and this is the person buying health insurance. Right? So this is before the transaction and the secret is that they know about their health problems, Right? Let's say they have some health problems. They know about them and the insurance company does not. Alright. So what ends up happening is that since everyone buying insurance might have these health problems that they're not bringing to the table? Well, the result is that we have a riskier health pool. Riskier um insurance pool, Right. The people who are insured are riskier than they said they were or that we knew them to be because they have these secret health problems and that's what caused them to go by the health insurance. So how does this problem make it even worse? Well, when the insurance company sees all these claims being made and they have to pay out all this money, well, they got to cover it somehow and they're gonna increase the premiums, right? And if they increase the premiums, well, that's a bad thing for the healthy people, write the healthy people might now look and say, man, these premiums are going up, I don't really use the insurance that much. They might just drop it altogether. Right? So the healthy policyholders are gonna go down and what happens then, since there's low less healthy people, there's only the riskier people left now, right, There's only the people with health problems in the insurance claim. So now you're making the problem even worse here. Right. So this is the idea of moral excuse me, of adverse selection where there's these secrets before the transaction is made, um, that can't be revealed right away. Right. So, we're gonna talk about also how we solve these informational problems. But up front, these are the problems that we need to deal with. Right? There's these secrets and they're causing a problem that doesn't allow the economic transaction to happen. All right, So now let's go on to the next one. Moral hazard. Let's talk about that in the next video.

