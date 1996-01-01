Shifts in Labor Demand:Technological Change (I)

Alright. So something else that can shift the demand for labor is changes in technology. Let's check those out. So technological change, it can either be a substitute for labor or what do you think? The other one is gonna be a compliment to labor? Right? So we talked about this before and product markets but it's gonna be a little different here. So let's check it out. A substitute technology. So this is something you're substituting for labor instead of using labor, You're gonna use this technology instead, right? It's gonna be cheaper than the labor. So this is a labor saving, we call it a labor saving technology and it's gonna shift the labor demand to the left right. We're gonna demand less labor because we're gonna use the technology instead. So it kind of goes like this, we've got a labor saving technology and it's cheaper to use the technology instead of hiring laborers. So we're gonna need less workers to maximize profit, right? That's gonna shift our demand to the left. So let's check out this example here about labor demand shifts. Alright. So the producers of really cool hats. Originally hired many laborers to customize their really cool hats. However, a new fashion forward robot can produce really cool hats more efficiently than the laborers. So what will happen to the demand for really cool hat laborers? Alright, so this isn't the demand for really cool hats. This is the demand for really cool hat laborers right? The quantity of laborers were gonna hire to produce these really cool hats. So right here, this is the same graph we're dealing with, right? Where we're gonna have wages w wages on the on the up down axis or Y. Axis and we're gonna have the quantity here on our X. Axis, right? And this is the quantity of laborers that we would hire. So if this was the original situation where we have this cell supply and this demand for labor, right? Well now there's this drop my notes. Now there's this uh this shift to the left for the demand for labor, right? Because now we're gonna use robots instead of hiring laborers. Well this is what's gonna happen, we're gonna take that demand curve shift to the left, just like we're used to. Right? So what's gonna happen here? We had an original wage up here, right? This was gonna be the original wage and this was the original quantity demanded, right? Or equilibrium quantity I should say quantity demanded and quality supply. Well now we have this shift and this is our new equilibrium right here, right? So what's gonna happen? Well we're gonna have a lower wage, right? The wage to it decreased and quantity to it also decreases here as well. Right? So we're gonna hire fewer workers. There's less demand for the labor. This looks like what we studied when we studied supply and demand, right? But now we're just thinking about demand for labor. Cool. So let's go on in the next video, let's talk about the complementary technologies. Alright let's do that. Now

Hide transcripts