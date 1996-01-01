PPF - Attainable and Efficient

Alright so let's go ahead and do this example. Um That uses the graph on the top of this page, assume clutch Topia features the PPF curve illustrated above Mark the following levels of production as attainable or unattainable. If production is attainable, mark the level of production as efficient or inefficient. Okay so we've got different levels of production here and let's go ahead and just start with the first one here, we're saying that clutch Topia should produce five million pizzas and 3000 robots. Okay um five million pizzas and 3000 robots. Let's go up to our graph. Let's find that point on the graph. So we're gonna go to five million pizzas here and 3000 robots. And if we find that point that puts us right here right? And this is outside of the outside of the graph, right? Um outside of the PPF. So this point is unattainable, right? Based on our previous discussion, if it's outside of the PPF, it is unattainable. So our discussion about efficiency doesn't matter because it's unattainable. So there's no way it could be inefficient or ineffective, efficient or inefficient because we can't even obtain it. So we're just gonna put em a here. Okay let's try the next 11 million pizzas and 9000 robots. So back on our graph let's find that 90000.1 million pizzas and 9000 robots. So here's one million pizzas. If we go up from one million and we go to nine on the robots and we're gonna find that point and that point lies right on the PPF right there at 9000 robots and one million pizzas. We know that if it's on or inside the PPF, it is attainable. And then if it's on the PPF, we know that it's productively efficient. So in this case we have both an attainable and efficient amount because we're on the PPF so we have attainable and efficient. We are getting the most that we can with our resources at that production mix. So it's productively efficient. Let's try the next 14 million pizzas and zero robots. So let's go to our graph and let's find that point. So we've got four million pizzas and zero robots at this point already on here in green. Let me highlight it in red here. So four million pizzas and zero robots were right here down on the X axis. Um So what do you think is this point attainable or unattainable? Well, it looks kind of weird because it's on the access. We're not producing any robots, but we are still on the PPF. So we've got four million robots. And excuse me, four million pizzas and zero robots. That is an attainable amount and it's efficient because it is on the PPF. So we've got an attainable efficient amount here. Let's try the next 13 million pizzas and 3000 robots. So now we've got three million pizzas and 3000 robots, we are going to go up from three million pizzas over from 3000 robots and end up at this red point right here notice we're not on the PPF, we're just inside of it, We didn't reach that perfect production uh efficiency, we are just inside so yes, we can attain this level of production but it's not efficient because we could be producing a little bit more robots are a little bit more pizza with our current resources and technology. So we have an attainable amount but it is inefficient. So we're gonna put an eye there for inefficient. Alright, let's try the last 12 million pizzas and 7000 robots. So here we go. Two million pizzas right here and let's find 7007 will be right up here. So this red dot that I'm adding now is going to be uh two million and 7000 notice that lies right on our PPF. So again we've reached productive efficiency. Um oh had a weird scroll there, Give me one second to get back to where we were and oh boy, there we go. We've got an attainable, efficient amount. Alright, so that last one is attainable and efficient. Cool guys, hope you got that. Let's move on to the next video

