Uniform Tax System

So what might be the most efficient tax system here? What would be what we call a uniform tax, a uniform tax? And that's where everybody pays the same amount of tax. There's no complicated calculations, you have to make? Everyone just pays a certain amount. Like in this example, the governor Imposes a tax of $5,000 on every citizen. Every person owes the same amount. There's no calculation to do right. It comes time to file your taxes at the end of the year. There's no administrative burden. You either paid your $5,000 or you didn't write very simple to enforce this and notice what this does to the marginal taxes, right? There's not gonna be any deadweight losses that come from this as well, because the marginal tax on earning additional income. Well, guess what? It's zero, right? Because if you earn any more money, well, you don't have to pay any more taxes, right? The tax is gonna be the same no matter how much you make. So it makes the ease of calculating taxes, it's gonna minimize that administrative burden. Like I just told you there's no paperwork, it's simple to enforce, right? It's very easy to see. Did they pay the 5000 or not? However, this system is gonna be uncommon. This is not a very good system because there's two goals for a tax system here. We've been discussing efficiency in our next video, we're gonna talk about tax equity, right? We want taxes to be fair as well, because let's see what happens in these situations, someone makes $10,000 of income in the year, and they have to pay 5000 in taxes. So what is their tax rate, 5000 out of the 10,000 in taxes they paid their average tax rate in this case is going to be 50%, right? They're paying 50% of their income in taxes. And now someone who makes $25,000, they they're still gonna pay 5000 in taxes, but they're making $25,000 here, right? So they're only paying 20% of their income, 5000, divided by 25,000, of their income is going to taxes. And what about someone who's making $100,000? So they still only pay $5,000 and they're making $100,000 So only 5% of their income is going to taxes. Right? So, although it is fair in the sense that everyone's paying the same amount, however, notice how much more of a burden it has on the poor people, right? When they're only making $10,000 half of their money is going to pay taxes, and they only have another 5000 left to spend on everything else with the 25,000, right, they start to have more and more disposable income As they have more income, because only that 1st 5000 is going to taxes. So this doesn't seem totally fair, right? Because as you make more and more money? Well, the portion of your money going to taxes is getting smaller. Some people might like that, right? The rich people are probably like, yeah, let's keep this system. But this puts a lot of burden on people that don't have a lot of income because they don't have very much disposable income left afterwards. Okay, so let's go ahead and discuss uh tax equity in the upcoming videos. Alright, let's check that out.

