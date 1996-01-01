Equation of a Supply Curve

So just like we did with demand, let's go ahead and put a supply curve on the graph. So here we have a equation given to us. P equals 200 plus Q. S Okay. So piece by itself on the left hand side of the equation. So we'll pick quant we'll pick numbers for quantity and then it'll be easy to just find out what the price would be at that quantity. Alright, so let's go ahead and pick let's start with an easy number zero. Right? So at a quantity of zero let's solve for price P equals 200 plus zero. Hopefully you guys can do this math right here, P equals 200. Right? So the quantity of zero, we're gonna have a price of 200. Let's go ahead and put that in there. We've got our price axis quantity access. It's gonna be right here. Alright, let's go ahead and pick other numbers. Um I believe in the other video we did 203 100. Um Let's go ahead and just pick we'll do 200 as well here I guess. Why not? So P equals 200 plus and quantity supplied is going to be 200. So P equals 400 right there. Alright, so we'll say at a quantity of 200 price will be 400 and will be something like that. So let's go ahead and pick one more. Right. Right now we could go ahead and make our whole line because we have the two points. But just for fun let's do one more point and we did 300 before. So let's do it here. P. Equals 200 plus quantity supplied of 300 we're gonna get a P equal to 500 here. So at 300 we have a price of 500 right here and it looks like it's gonna be along the same line. Here's my attempt at the line attempt. Number one. Oh it started so good. Alright let's go again. Oh my God people alright that we're just gonna have to settle for that. It almost goes through that last point but there we go, that is gonna be our supply curve right there. Okay so we've taken those points, we just plug them into the equation and then we put it onto the graph. Let's do one more about isolating variables.

