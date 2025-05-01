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15. Markets for the Factors of Production
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Problem 10
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Problem 15
15. Markets for the Factors of Production
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15. Markets for the Factors of Production / Discrimination / Problem 10
Problem 10
How does historical discrimination contribute to current wage disparities?
A
It only affects wage disparities in non-industrial sectors.
B
It has no impact on current wage disparities.
C
It has led to differences in education and experience opportunities.
D
It ensures equal pay for all demographic groups.
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