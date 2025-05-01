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15. Markets for the Factors of Production
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Problem 15
15. Markets for the Factors of Production
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15. Markets for the Factors of Production / Discrimination / Problem 9
Problem 9
How does human capital influence wage differences among demographic groups?
A
Higher human capital results in higher wages.
B
Human capital has no effect on wages.
C
Human capital only affects wages in the service sector.
D
Higher human capital leads to lower wages.
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